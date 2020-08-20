Flood situation in capital’s low-lying areas worsens





The flood situation worsened in the Ganges basin and central region, including Dhaka, due to further rise in the water levels of the rivers

However, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) forecast that the water levels in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna River may recede in the next 24 hours while the major rivers of the upper Meghna basin in the northeastern region would continue to fall in the next 24 hours.

It also said due to onrush of floodwater from upstream hilly catchment areas caused by heavy downpour the water level in the Ganges River would continue to rise.

But water level in the Padma River will remain steady for next 24 hours. As a result, flood situation in the low-lying lands of Manikganj, Rajbari and Faridpur districts may remain steady during the period. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department, however, warned that the country's south-western and south-central coastal region might experience heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours resulting in rise of water level in the rivers in the region.

The FFWC also forecast in its next 10-day outlook that water level in Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system may go up again at Sariakandi in Bogura and Elasin in Tangail.

Floodwater in Bogura and Tangail may continue to worsen for the next seven days. Water level at Chilmari in Kurigram, Fulchari in Gaibandha, Kazipur and Sirajganj in Sirajganj and Bahadurabad in Jamalpur may see a further rise.

But there is no significant chance of water level crossing danger marks in these stations during the next 10 days.

The water level in the Ganges-Padma River may continue to rise at Goalondo in Rajbari, Bhagyakul in Munshiganj and Sureshwar in Shariatpur.

As a result, flood situation in low lying areas of Rajbari and Shariyatpur may continue to aggravate for the next seven days. Water level at Bhagyakul in Munshiganj may cross danger level by Thursday, it forecast.

It also said the water level in the rivers around Dhaka city may rise further. The Shitalakhya River in Narayanganj may continue to rise and cross danger level around 20 August.

This may result in flooding of low lying areas of Narayanganj. The water of Turag at Mirpur and Dhaleshwari at Rekabi Bazar will steadily rise during the period.























