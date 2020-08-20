

Footpath eateries flout heath rules

Public Health Specialist Mostaque Ahmed said such makeshift restaurants would worsen the situation.

As these places are mostly crowded people are most likely to get infectious," he said.

Referring to other countries across the globe, including France, Spain and many others, he said they had opened their pubs and bars following the health guidelines.

"We didn't have problem if these restaurants would follow the same rules and regulations," he added.

Doctor Lelin Chowdhury, a health expert, said it was so unfortunate that from the very beginning the government failed to take proper steps to halt the outbreak of Covid-19 although it had huge time to face this pandemic.

Pointing to the increasing number of restaurants mushrooming in the city, he said, "These restaurants beside roads or on footpaths are new challenges for us."

"The government must take this challenges and complex situation. If not, it will be very difficult to control the overall situation," he said.

Eminent columnist, Sayed Abul Maksud, strongly criticized Health Minister Zahed Maleque's recent statement.

If high officials make such fake comment then these people's gathering at restaurants and other places will increase, he said. The Health Minister on 15 August claimed that the situation had improved (Covid-19) and corona would disappear very soon from the country.

"This is so unfortunate that people are getting such wrong message from a responsible person," he said.

According to the health guidelines of the WHO people must keep social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands frequently.

Public Health Specialist Mostaque Ahmed also said, "The Covid-19 is not like other diseases. Therefore we must strongly follow the health guidelines and other necessary measures."

According to the government's report at least 2, 80,000 people have been infected with Covid-19 virus and the number of death has crossed 3,500. Talking to the Daily Observer the officials of the Directorate of the Health said the percentage of the death toll in the month of the July and August is from 20 percent to 24 percent which is more than previous months.

































