Alleged killer of Ratna remanded





Metropolitan Magistrate Md Millat Hossain passed the order as the Sub Inspector Mobarrak Hossain of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station and also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the driver before the court with a five-day remand plea. On Tuesday Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police arrested the alleged killer driver Nayeem from a residence at Ibrahimpur under Kafrul Police Station.

On August 7, the 33-year-old mountaineer Reshma Nahar Ratna was crushed under the wheels of a car while cycling on the Crescent Lake Road near the parliament building in Dhaka. The mountaineer Reshma was also a teacher at Ayub Ali Govt Primary School near Dhaka's New Market.

Reshma's brother-in-law, Mohammad Monir Hossain, filed a case over Reshma's death with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on the day of the incident. Reshma had been a vocal proponent of road safety on social media and rode a bicycle as it was pollution-free.









































