Thursday, 20 August, 2020, 8:25 PM
Alleged killer of Ratna remanded

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Court Correspondent

The driver of the microbus, Mohammad Nayeem, who allegedly killed mountaineer Reshma Nahar Ratna in a hit-and-run incident near the parliament building on August 7, was placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka court on Wednesday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Millat Hossain passed the order as the Sub Inspector Mobarrak Hossain of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station and also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the driver before the court with a five-day remand plea.   On Tuesday Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police arrested the alleged killer driver Nayeem from a residence at Ibrahimpur under Kafrul Police Station.
On August 7, the 33-year-old mountaineer Reshma Nahar Ratna was crushed under the wheels of a car while cycling on the Crescent Lake Road near the parliament building in Dhaka. The mountaineer Reshma was also a teacher at Ayub Ali Govt Primary School near Dhaka's New Market.
Reshma's brother-in-law, Mohammad Monir Hossain, filed a case over Reshma's death with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on the day of the incident.  Reshma had been a vocal proponent of road safety on social media and rode a bicycle as it was pollution-free.


