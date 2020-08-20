Video
Thursday, 20 August, 2020
9th JS session  begins Sept 6

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The 9th session of the current parliament will begin on September 6 next after a 59-day recess as the budget session prorogued on July 9 last.
President Abdul Hamid summoned the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the constitution, said a Parliament handout on Wednesday.
The 9th session (4th session of 2020) of the 11th parliament will start at 11am on September 6 (Sunday).
Earlier, the last session (budget) was prorogued after only nine sittings due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, which was the shortest budget session in Bangladesh history.
Only two days were allotted for general discussion on the national budget for 2020-21 fiscal year, while one day for the discussion on supplementary budget 2019-20. Only 18 MPs joined the discussions.
Five bills were passed during the 8th session of the 11th parliament.
According to the Constitution, the gap between the end of one session and the first sitting of Parliament in the next session shall not exceed a period of 60 days.     -UNB


