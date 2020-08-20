A third of Ctg city goes under tidewater twice a day





The low-lying areas are Chawkbazar, Bakalia, Sholakbahar, Agrabad, Patenga, Agrabad CGO Colony, Halisahar, Muradpur, Bohaddarhat, Kapasgola, Parbartak Intersection, KB Aman Ali Road, DC Road, Chandgaon, Sholashahar Gate No. 2, East Nasirabad and Dewanbazar.

Besides, the businessmen of Chaktai and Khatunganj, the business hub of the country, are badly affected as most of the godowns and shops get submerged by the tide water twice a day during the high tide.

Meteorologist Sheikh Farid Ahmed said, "It will continue most of the rainy season during the high tide.'

In the rainy season, the height of the tide rises above normal level. The level usually rises from one foot to six and sevel feet above the normal level. As a result, one third of the city goes under water tidal water every day during the rainy season.

This situation is a normal matter for the residents of the low-lying areas of Chattogram. Most of the installations and structures are regularly submerged by the tidal water. So, presently, the people are building their structures five to ten feet above the normal level of the ground to save them from being inundated.

According to Meteorological Depart-ment, the tidal height will be five feet above the normal tide level due to well marked low pressure in North Bay and its adjoining areas including coastal regions of Bay of Bengal and Gangetic West Bengal. The sea will remain rough.

For this reason, the Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal number three. Three to five feet high wind driven surge may inundate the low-lying areas of the coastal districts under its influence, the Met Office said in a weather bulletin in the morning.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

Sufferings of the city residents knew no bounds when bulk of the city areas went under knee to waist deep water tow times daily due to tidal water.























