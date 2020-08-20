Four GK Shamim bodyguards denied bail in money laundering case





The court, however, issued a rule asking the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the government to explain in four weeks why the four should not be granted bail in the case.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the rule after hearing a bail petition filed by the four accused . The four bodyguards are Mohammad Zahidul Islam of Badda in the capital, Shahidul Islam of Jashore, Kamal Hossain of Bhola and Shamshad Hossain of Nilphamari.

ACC's lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said the four bodyguards were involved in money laundering along with GK Shamim.

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested GK Shamim on September 20 last year on charges of extortion and tender manipulation. His seven bodyguards, including the four accused, were also arrested at the time.

RAB seized illegal firearms and fixed deposit receipts (FDR) worth Tk 165 crore, Tk 1.8 crore in cash and foreign currencies from his house and office at Niketan in the captal.

Lawyer Shamim Sarder stood for the four bodyguards while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC during the hearing.























The High Court (HC) on Wednesday refused to grant bail to four bodyguards of GK Shamim, a top government-listed contractor, in a money laundering case.The court, however, issued a rule asking the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the government to explain in four weeks why the four should not be granted bail in the case.The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the rule after hearing a bail petition filed by the four accused . The four bodyguards are Mohammad Zahidul Islam of Badda in the capital, Shahidul Islam of Jashore, Kamal Hossain of Bhola and Shamshad Hossain of Nilphamari.ACC's lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said the four bodyguards were involved in money laundering along with GK Shamim.Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested GK Shamim on September 20 last year on charges of extortion and tender manipulation. His seven bodyguards, including the four accused, were also arrested at the time.RAB seized illegal firearms and fixed deposit receipts (FDR) worth Tk 165 crore, Tk 1.8 crore in cash and foreign currencies from his house and office at Niketan in the captal.Lawyer Shamim Sarder stood for the four bodyguards while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC during the hearing.