Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 August, 2020, 8:25 PM
latest
Home Back Page

Four GK Shamim bodyguards denied bail in money laundering case

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday refused to grant bail to four bodyguards of GK Shamim, a top government-listed contractor, in a money laundering case.
The court, however, issued a rule asking the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the government to explain in four weeks why the four should not be granted bail in the case.
The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the rule after hearing a bail petition filed by the four accused . The four bodyguards are Mohammad Zahidul Islam of Badda in the capital, Shahidul Islam of Jashore, Kamal Hossain of Bhola and Shamshad Hossain of Nilphamari.
ACC's lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said the four bodyguards were involved in money laundering along with GK Shamim.   
Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested GK Shamim on September 20 last year on charges of extortion and tender manipulation. His seven bodyguards, including the four accused, were also arrested at the time.
RAB seized illegal firearms and fixed deposit receipts (FDR) worth Tk 165 crore, Tk 1.8 crore in cash and foreign currencies from his house and office at Niketan in the captal.
Lawyer Shamim Sarder stood for the four bodyguards while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC during the hearing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19 smell loss ‘different from cold, flu’
Flood situation in capital’s low-lying areas worsens
Footpath eateries flout heath rules
Alleged killer of Ratna remanded
9th JS session  begins Sept 6
A third of Ctg city goes under tidewater twice a day
Four GK Shamim bodyguards denied bail in money laundering case
Floods destroy crops worth Tk 13.23b: Minister


Latest News
2 siblings die from electrocution in Sherpur
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of rape in new lawsuit
Navy distributes assistance in Kalapara
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin denied bail in money-laundering case
Missing trader found dead in Nabinagar
Russian opposition leader poisoned, hospitalized
Gmail problem resolved, says Google
Bangladesh reports 41 COVID-19 deaths
Man dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
Promote small entrepreneurs, especially youthfolk, PM to BEZA
Most Read News
Ministry against this year's PEC exams
Govt reduces COVID-19 test fees
ADB approves $50m loan for Bangladesh
Tahmina Shirin new IEDCR director
ACC questioning Shahed for 3rd consecutive day
One in four Indians could have been infected with the coronavirus: Lab head
Shipra fails to file case in Cox's Bazar
Be ready to face climate change induced diseases
Chrystia Freeland to be named Finance Minister of Canada
Biden formally nominated as Democratic candidate to challenge Trump
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft