Thursday, 20 August, 2020, 8:24 PM
Gillespie to leave Sussex for South Australia role at end of season

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

LONDON, AUG 19: Former Australia bowler Jason Gillespie will leave his role as Sussex coach at the end of the ongoing 2020 season, the English county announced Tuesday.
A statement from the south coast club said Gillespie would be returning to Australia to take up a role with the South Australian Cricket Association.
It appears Gillespie, already in charge of the Adelaide Strikers as well as Sussex, is set to become the new coach of the struggling Redbacks -- a move that would put South Australia's Big Bash League and first-class teams under the control of one man.
He will, however, remain at Hove as Sussex coach until the end of the current campaign.
Former fast bowler Gillespie represented South Australia while also winning 71 Test caps as a member of the powerful Australia side of the mid-1990s to early 2000s.    -AFP


