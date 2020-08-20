

Dilip Vengsarkar to have a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium

According to sources in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the decision was taken on Tuesday at its managing committee meeting.

"We already had this proposal but could not implement it in the past as Dilip was the vice president of the association and it would have been a conflict of interest. But now, as he is no longer holding the post, this decision has been approved", one of the members revealed.

"Three stands in the North Stand towards the East Stand side will be named after Vengsarkar".

The 64-year-old Vengsarkar played 116 Tests and 129 ODIs'. His 17 Test hundreds consist of three at Lord's, the Mecca of Cricket.

Another important decision taken was the formation of the Cricket Advisory Committee. "Lalchand Rajput (chairman), Raju Kulkurni and Sameer Dighe will form the three member CAC".

The MCA will also make a museum. A space of about 10,000 feet will be allotted for the museum and a committee is formed to formulate the proposal.

The six-member Museum committee has Clayton Murzello, the renowned sports writer. with Vijay Patil (chairman), Dilip Vengsarkar, Prof. Ratnakar Shetty and Ravi Sawant as other members.































