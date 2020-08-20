One cricketer from U19 squad tests corona positive





A total of 15 cricketers' samples were collected in the second phase but the rest of the 14 was found negative. Ifti now is in isolation under Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) management at National Cricket Academy at Mirpur, said national game development manager Abu Emam Mohammad Kawsar.

The cricketer from Barishal will be quarantined for seven days from today during which period he will be monitored by the BCB medical team.

The cricketers who were found negative had already reached BKSP.

"A total of 15 cricketers were tested for the virus on Tuesday. Among them, Ifti was the only one to be found positive. He will be in isolation while the rest of the cricketers will go to BKSP to join the others," Kawsar said here today.

The third batch of the cricketers will be tested tomorrow (Thursday), he added.

The selectors had announced a 45-member Under-19 squad who will take part in a residential training camp from August 23 to September 18.

The first batch of 15 cricketers and 12 support staff, tested on Sunday and all of them were all found negative for coronavirus. They are already in BKSP now. -BSS































