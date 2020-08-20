Video
Former India Test opener Chauhan dies of coronavirus

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, AUG 19: Former India Test opener Chetan Chauhan, who forged a prolific opening partnership with Sunil Gavaskar, has died aged 73 from coronavirus, his brother told AFP Sunday.
Chauhan, who tested positive last month, was put on ventilator support at a hospital in Gurgaon just outside the capital New Delhi, but his condition worsened after he suffered multiple organ failure.
He is one of the highest-profile figures to die from the disease in India, which is the world's third-most infected nation with more than 2.5 million cases and almost 50,000 deaths.
"He had tested negative but then the reports came positive again," brother Pushpendra Chauhan told AFP.
After playing 40 Tests for India, Chauhan switched to politics and was a minister in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh as a member of the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.    -AFP


