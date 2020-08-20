Mosharraf Rubel's father dies of C-19

Mohiuddin Khandakar, father of cricketer Mosharraf Hossain Rubel, had breathed his last on Tuesday night after being affected by coronavirus. He was 75. He left his wife, two sons and as many daughters.

Khandakar, the retired Army combatant, was in the ICU of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka. He was admitted at CMH on August 3 with Covid-19 symptoms and tested positive for corona virus.

Mosharraf looked after his father from the beginning and was tested positive for the virus. The athlete recovered from the virus but his father lost to the deadly microbe.

Rubel, 38, made his international debut in 2008 but represented Bangladesh in five ODIs only. The left arm spinner is a regular face of domestic cricket in Bangladesh.









