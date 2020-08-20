Motiur emerges champions in Online Blitz Chess





Meguel of Portugal became runners-up with seven points from the same number of matches after the championship was decided in a tie breaking system. Chanchal Kumar finished third position in the meet.

Besides, Sheikh Ruman-Ur Rashid finished fourth position with 6.5 bpoints while Nasim Hossain Bhuiyan, Avik Sarkar, Tipu Sultan, and Mohammad Rafiqul Islam finsihed fifth to eighth position respectively with six p[oints.

Besides, Protiva Talukder and Thakur Jania Haque were adjudged the best players and finished tenth and eighteenth positions respectively among the women's players with 4.5 points each.

A total of fifty nine local and foreign chess players took part in the day-long competition held on Tuesday last, organised by Uttara Central Chess Club. -BSS

















