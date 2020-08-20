Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 August, 2020, 8:24 PM
latest
Home Sports

Motiur emerges champions in Online Blitz Chess

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Motiur Rahman Mamun emerged champion in the 57th UCCC Online Chess Tournament securing 7.5 points from nine matches.
Meguel of Portugal became runners-up with seven points from the same number of matches after the championship was decided in a tie breaking system. Chanchal Kumar finished third position in the meet.
Besides, Sheikh Ruman-Ur Rashid finished fourth position with 6.5 bpoints while Nasim Hossain Bhuiyan, Avik Sarkar, Tipu Sultan, and Mohammad Rafiqul Islam finsihed fifth to eighth position respectively with six p[oints.
Besides, Protiva Talukder and Thakur Jania Haque were adjudged the best players and finished tenth and eighteenth positions respectively among the women's players with 4.5 points each.
A total of fifty nine local and foreign chess players took part in the day-long competition held on Tuesday last, organised by Uttara Central Chess Club.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Return of a legend' Koeman officially named new Barcelona coach
Neymar and attacking stars align for PSG in pursuit of Champions League glory
England's Rashid still a Test chance says selector Smith
Gillespie to leave Sussex for South Australia role at end of season
Dilip Vengsarkar to have a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium
One cricketer from U19 squad tests corona positive
Former India Test opener Chauhan dies of coronavirus
Mosharraf Rubel's father dies of C-19


Latest News
2 siblings die from electrocution in Sherpur
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of rape in new lawsuit
Navy distributes assistance in Kalapara
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin denied bail in money-laundering case
Missing trader found dead in Nabinagar
Russian opposition leader poisoned, hospitalized
Gmail problem resolved, says Google
Bangladesh reports 41 COVID-19 deaths
Man dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
Promote small entrepreneurs, especially youthfolk, PM to BEZA
Most Read News
Ministry against this year's PEC exams
Govt reduces COVID-19 test fees
ADB approves $50m loan for Bangladesh
Tahmina Shirin new IEDCR director
ACC questioning Shahed for 3rd consecutive day
One in four Indians could have been infected with the coronavirus: Lab head
Shipra fails to file case in Cox's Bazar
Be ready to face climate change induced diseases
Chrystia Freeland to be named Finance Minister of Canada
Biden formally nominated as Democratic candidate to challenge Trump
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft