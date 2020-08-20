Video
BFF election schedules to be announced on Sep 3

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Sports Reporter

The Election Commission for the next election of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) decides to announce the schedules on the third of September, one month prior to the Election Day. BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag confirms.
Chief Election Commissioner for the next BFF election Mejbah Uddin took the decision at a meeting with other election commissioner and BFF general secretary. Mr Mejbah says, "We have decided to seat again on 3rd September to disclose the schedule of the BFF elections."
The past schedule of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Election was 20th April which was postponed after the deadly Coronavirus hit the country then.
Recently, after about four months, the sporting arena gets a nod from the Ministry of Youth and Sports to begin sporting activities in a smaller margin. Hence the federation is planning to complete the unfinished electoral process.
BFF senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy recently announced that they had taken a primary diction to arrange the AGM on 3 October and picked the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka as the venue. He also informed that they already finalised a 139-deligate list for the electoral process.
In the meantime, the climate of election has begun to form as well. Tarafder M Ruhul Amin, an organiser of football and the Managing Director of Saif Powertech, warned Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) that he may lodge complains with FIFA and AFC regarding the federation's 'wrongdoing' related to the coming AGM and election. Mr Tarafder is leading the opposition of the current committee of BFF in the election.





















