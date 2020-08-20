Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 August, 2020, 8:23 PM
latest
Home Sports

Rahi satisfied with fitness improvement

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Sports Reporter

Abu Jayed Rahi speaks after individual training at SICS on Wednesday. photo:: screenshot

Abu Jayed Rahi speaks after individual training at SICS on Wednesday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh national cricket team will visit Sri Lanka next month to play three Test matches of the World Test Championship. The strike bowler of Tigers' Test squad Abu Jayed Rahi expressed his contentment on the progress of fitness and hoped to get full run-up and speed gradually.
"Fitness seems quite good, improving gradually. We started exercise two weeks back I was worried about the impact. When I started running, indoor exercise, outdoor and hill running; my fitness also improved," Rahi revealed by a video message conveyed by the BCB.
The speedster is the auto choice for longer version cricket informed that he is still fighting to get bowling fitness. He said, "It'll take time to regain bowling fitness. Now, we are working on bowling".
"I'm bowling since the beginning of individual exercise but still facing problems in bowling with natural speed and run-up. Both decreased almost half. Now we are bowling to clear target and the speed will increase slowly but surely," he added.
Rahi was awarded the 88th Tigers' Test cap, who bagged 24 wickets from nine matches with a best bowling figure of four for 71.
The right arm medium-fast bowler is practicing at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. He informed that he is satisfied with the facilities available at SICS. "Coaches in Sylhet are working hard. They are sweating to train us both bowling and fielding," he narrated.  
"There have indoor facilities, gym and centre wickets here. Four wickets have been prepared for us. All the wickets have green grass. Overall, the facilities are 'up to mark' here," Rahi spoke about the facilities in Sylhet.
Beside Rahi, three more Sylhet-born pacers Ebadat Hossain, Nasum Ahmed and Sayed Khaled Ahmed are also doing individual practices at SICS.















« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Return of a legend' Koeman officially named new Barcelona coach
Neymar and attacking stars align for PSG in pursuit of Champions League glory
England's Rashid still a Test chance says selector Smith
Gillespie to leave Sussex for South Australia role at end of season
Dilip Vengsarkar to have a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium
One cricketer from U19 squad tests corona positive
Former India Test opener Chauhan dies of coronavirus
Mosharraf Rubel's father dies of C-19


Latest News
2 siblings die from electrocution in Sherpur
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of rape in new lawsuit
Navy distributes assistance in Kalapara
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin denied bail in money-laundering case
Missing trader found dead in Nabinagar
Russian opposition leader poisoned, hospitalized
Gmail problem resolved, says Google
Bangladesh reports 41 COVID-19 deaths
Man dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
Promote small entrepreneurs, especially youthfolk, PM to BEZA
Most Read News
Ministry against this year's PEC exams
Govt reduces COVID-19 test fees
ADB approves $50m loan for Bangladesh
Tahmina Shirin new IEDCR director
ACC questioning Shahed for 3rd consecutive day
One in four Indians could have been infected with the coronavirus: Lab head
Shipra fails to file case in Cox's Bazar
Be ready to face climate change induced diseases
Chrystia Freeland to be named Finance Minister of Canada
Biden formally nominated as Democratic candidate to challenge Trump
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft