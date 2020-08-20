Rahi satisfied with fitness improvement



Abu Jayed Rahi speaks after individual training at SICS on Wednesday. photo:: screenshot

"Fitness seems quite good, improving gradually. We started exercise two weeks back I was worried about the impact. When I started running, indoor exercise, outdoor and hill running; my fitness also improved," Rahi revealed by a video message conveyed by the BCB.

The speedster is the auto choice for longer version cricket informed that he is still fighting to get bowling fitness. He said, "It'll take time to regain bowling fitness. Now, we are working on bowling".

"I'm bowling since the beginning of individual exercise but still facing problems in bowling with natural speed and run-up. Both decreased almost half. Now we are bowling to clear target and the speed will increase slowly but surely," he added.

Rahi was awarded the 88th Tigers' Test cap, who bagged 24 wickets from nine matches with a best bowling figure of four for 71.

The right arm medium-fast bowler is practicing at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. He informed that he is satisfied with the facilities available at SICS. "Coaches in Sylhet are working hard. They are sweating to train us both bowling and fielding," he narrated.

"There have indoor facilities, gym and centre wickets here. Four wickets have been prepared for us. All the wickets have green grass. Overall, the facilities are 'up to mark' here," Rahi spoke about the facilities in Sylhet.

Beside Rahi, three more Sylhet-born pacers Ebadat Hossain, Nasum Ahmed and Sayed Khaled Ahmed are also doing individual practices at SICS.



























