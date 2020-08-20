China fighter jets near Ladakh

NEW DELHI, Aug 19: The deployment of China's most advanced J-20 stealth fighter near the border with India should not be over-interpreted in context of the Sino-India border friction as the tension is de-escalating, Chinese state media has said.

The long-range jets' deployment, which is yet to be confirmed by the People's Liberation Army Airforce (PLAAF), could be for the aircraft's long-distance flight practice and part of the warplane's protocols to adapt to different environment, Global Times, the nationalistic tabloid, said in an article.

The article was referring to a news article published in Forbes, which cited satellite imagery to claim that two J-20 fighter aircraft have been deployed by the PLAAF near the India-China border. The J-20 is China's fourth-generation medium- and long-range fighter aircraft, and it was commissioned into air force combat service in 2018. -HT