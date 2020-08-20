Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 August, 2020, 8:23 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

China fighter jets near Ladakh

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

NEW DELHI, Aug 19: The deployment of China's most advanced J-20 stealth fighter near the border with India should not be over-interpreted in context of the Sino-India border friction as the tension is de-escalating, Chinese state media has said.
The long-range jets' deployment, which is yet to be confirmed by the People's Liberation Army Airforce (PLAAF), could be for the aircraft's long-distance flight practice and part of the warplane's protocols to adapt to different environment, Global Times, the nationalistic tabloid, said in an article.
The article was referring to a news article published in Forbes, which cited satellite imagery to claim that two J-20 fighter aircraft have been deployed by the PLAAF near the India-China border. The J-20 is China's fourth-generation medium- and long-range fighter aircraft, and it was commissioned into air force combat service in 2018.    -HT



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China fighter jets near Ladakh
Troops withdrawal from J&K
Trump backs Oracle in bid
Mali military pledges polls after coup
Trump campaign head dealt with Russia spy: Senate report
Pope calls for social justice and vaccines for all
Coronavirus: Key updates
S Asia monsoon toll hits 1,300


Latest News
2 siblings die from electrocution in Sherpur
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of rape in new lawsuit
Navy distributes assistance in Kalapara
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin denied bail in money-laundering case
Missing trader found dead in Nabinagar
Russian opposition leader poisoned, hospitalized
Gmail problem resolved, says Google
Bangladesh reports 41 COVID-19 deaths
Man dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
Promote small entrepreneurs, especially youthfolk, PM to BEZA
Most Read News
Ministry against this year's PEC exams
Govt reduces COVID-19 test fees
ADB approves $50m loan for Bangladesh
Tahmina Shirin new IEDCR director
ACC questioning Shahed for 3rd consecutive day
One in four Indians could have been infected with the coronavirus: Lab head
Shipra fails to file case in Cox's Bazar
Be ready to face climate change induced diseases
Chrystia Freeland to be named Finance Minister of Canada
Biden formally nominated as Democratic candidate to challenge Trump
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft