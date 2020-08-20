Trump backs Oracle in bid

WASHINGTON, Aug 19: President Donald Trump has voiced approval of Oracle Corp's reported bid for TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing sensation that could also be bought by Microsoft.

Reports said Oracle -- whose chairman Larry Ellison has raised millions in campaign funds for Trump -- was weighing a bid for TikTok's operations in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The Trump administration has given TikTok's parent company ByteDance a 90-day deadline to divest the app before it is banned in the United States, citing national security concerns.

Taking questions after a speech on Tuesday in Yuma, Arizona, Trump said: "I think Oracle is a great company, and I think its owner is a tremendous guy. He's a tremendous person. -AFP









