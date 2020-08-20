Video
Thursday, 20 August, 2020, 8:23 PM
Foreign News

Mali military pledges polls after coup

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BAMAKO, Aug 19: Mali's president said Wednesday he had resigned to avoid "bloodshed" after he was detained in a military coup, whose leaders pledged new elections to resolve a spiralling political crisis in the fragile West African nation.
Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's government had been beset by months of protests over economic stagnation, corruption and a brutal Islamist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives.
Rebel soldiers took Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse into custody on Tuesday afternoon and drove the pair to a military base on the outskirts of Bamako, which they had seized that morning.
Jubilant crowds were already gathered in the capital to demand Keita's resignation, and cheered the rebels as they made their way to the 75-year-old's official residence.
Keita appeared calm as he appeared in a state television broadcast soon after midnight to declare the dissolution of the government and national assembly, and said he had no choice but to resign with immediate effect. It was unclear whether Keita was still in custody at the Kati base, which in a twist of fate was also the site of the 2012 putsch that brought him to power.
The coup's leaders appeared on television hours later to pledge a political transition and new elections within a "reasonable time". Malian Air Force deputy chief of staff Ismael Wague said he and his fellow officers had "decided to take responsibility in front of the people and of history".    -AFP


