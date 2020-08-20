Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 August, 2020, 8:23 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump campaign head dealt with Russia spy: Senate report

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

WASHINGTON, Aug 19: The chairman of President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign secretly shared campaign information with a Russian intelligence officer, posing a "grave" espionage threat to the United States, a US Senate report said Tuesday.
Before and during his nearly six months on the Trump campaign, Paul Manafort, a veteran Republican political consultant, directly and indirectly communicated with Konstantin Kilimnik, identified as a Russian intelligence officer, and Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch close to Vladimir Putin, the Senate Intelligence Committee said.
"On numerous occasions, Manafort sought to secretly share internal campaign information with Kilimnik," including polling and strategy details, it said.
While the reason for the sharing was not clear, the report said, it noted that it took place just as Russian GRU intelligence and a government-linked social media operation actively sought to tilt the election toward Trump.
Manafort "was secretly communicating with a Russian intelligence officer ... while the Russian intelligence operation to assist Trump was ongoing," the report said.
"Taken as a whole, Manafort's high-level access and willingness to share information with individuals closely associated with Russian intelligence services, particularly Kilimnik and associates of Oleg Deripaska, represented a grave counterintelligence threat."
The report came as US intelligence has warned of active Russian attempts to interfere in the current presidential race in Trump's favor.
Trump has repeatedly denied colluding with or reaping support from Russia in 2016, calling investigations a "witch hunt."
Earlier Tuesday he said in a tweet that the real scandal was that the previous administration of Barack Obama, in investigating Russia collusion, had been "spying" on his campaign.
In a statement his current campaign called the allegations of cooperation with Russia a "hoax" and said the Senate report did not prove any collusion.
Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, said the report "further exposes the alarming lengths to which Donald Trump and his campaign welcomed and relied on a hostile foreign power's interference in the 2016 election."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China fighter jets near Ladakh
Troops withdrawal from J&K
Trump backs Oracle in bid
Mali military pledges polls after coup
Trump campaign head dealt with Russia spy: Senate report
Pope calls for social justice and vaccines for all
Coronavirus: Key updates
S Asia monsoon toll hits 1,300


Latest News
2 siblings die from electrocution in Sherpur
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of rape in new lawsuit
Navy distributes assistance in Kalapara
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin denied bail in money-laundering case
Missing trader found dead in Nabinagar
Russian opposition leader poisoned, hospitalized
Gmail problem resolved, says Google
Bangladesh reports 41 COVID-19 deaths
Man dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
Promote small entrepreneurs, especially youthfolk, PM to BEZA
Most Read News
Ministry against this year's PEC exams
Govt reduces COVID-19 test fees
ADB approves $50m loan for Bangladesh
Tahmina Shirin new IEDCR director
ACC questioning Shahed for 3rd consecutive day
One in four Indians could have been infected with the coronavirus: Lab head
Shipra fails to file case in Cox's Bazar
Be ready to face climate change induced diseases
Chrystia Freeland to be named Finance Minister of Canada
Biden formally nominated as Democratic candidate to challenge Trump
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft