Coronavirus: Key updates





MANDATORY VACCINE

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison calls for coronavirus immunisations to be mandatory, wading into ethical and safety debates raging around the world. Australia has signed a deal with British drugmaker AstraZeneca to produce and distribute enough doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine for its population of 25 million. All Australians will be offered doses but a medical panel will determine the priority list of vaccine recipients.

NEPAL BANS TRANSPORT, GATHERINGS

Nepal temporarily banned public and religious gatherings and most transportation in its capital Kathmandu and surrounding areas on Wednesday, asking residents to stay home to control the spread of the coronavirus as cases surge. The curbs will apply to Kathmandu Valley from Wednesday for a week, but could be extended, the government said, one day after the country reported its biggest daily spike in coronavirus cases. Transgressors will be fined $5 but could face up to three months in jail.

TRANSMISSIONS HAPPEN IN HOMES

Britain is unlikely to follow France in ordering people to wear face coverings at work because its test and trace scheme shows most people catch COVID-19 in house-to-house transmission, health secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday. The proportion of people in Britain suffering with depression has almost doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, official data showed on Tuesday.

FINLAND TIGHTENS BORDER

Finland has removed most EU countries from its "green travel list", with only arrivals from a handful of states now able to enter without restrictions, the government announces. "Finland's border policy is the tightest in the European Union, because we have wanted to preserve the relatively good virus situation in Finland," Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo says. -AFP

























