Israel, Sudan close to peace agreement





A Sudanese Foreign Ministry official announced that his government is "looking forward to concluding a peace agreement with Israel," drawing a promise from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "do all that's needed" to wrap up a deal.

The announcements came days after Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced an agreement to establish formal diplomatic ties. While Sudan does not have the resources and influence of the UAE, it has a far more hostile history toward Israel.

Sudan hosted the landmark Arab conference after the 1967 Mideast war where eight Arab countries approved the "three no's: no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel and no negotiations. In 1993, the U.S. designated Sudan a state sponsor of terrorism for its support of a number of anti-Israel militant groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah.

An Israeli deal with Sudan would mark a new setback for the Palestinians, who have long counted on the Arab world to press Israel to make concessions to them as a condition for normalization. They have condemned the Emirati decision as treason. But with Mideast peace efforts frozen for over a decade and with encouragement from the Trump administration, Arab countries have increasingly put their own interests first.

Sudan is desperate to lift sanctions linked to its listing by the U.S. as a state sponsor of terror - a key step toward ending its isolation and rebuilding its economy after the popular uprising that toppled longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir last year. A deal with Sudan could also give Netanyahu a boost at home.

Israel's Mossad spy agency chief Yossi Cohen visited the United Arab Emirates for security talks, Emirati state media reported Tuesday, only days after the countries agreed to establish diplomatic ties. The head of Israel's foreign intelligence service discussed "cooperation in the fields of security" with the UAE's national security advisor, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

The United States, Israel and UAE, along with several other Gulf states, have a common foe in Iran, which they accuse of seeking a nuclear bomb, fuelling regional instability and backing militant groups. Cohen's trip marked the first visit to the UAE by an Israeli official after the announcement last week by US President Donald Trump that the two countries had agreed to normalise relations.

"The two sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of security as well as exchanged points of view on regional developments and on issues of common interest" including efforts to contain COVID-19, the report said.

As part of the landmark deal, the Jewish state agreed to suspend the annexation of occupied West Bank territories, although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the plan was not off the table in the long run.

Trump said leaders from the two countries would sign the historic agreement at the White House in the coming weeks.

Netanyahu last week called Cohen to thank him for the Mossad's assistance "in developing the ties with the Gulf states over the years, which assisted in bringing the peace treaty to fruition," the prime minister's office said.

Palestinians protested the deal which they saw as a betrayal by a major player in the Arab world, which has broadly held that normal ties with Israel are only possible once its dispute with the Palestinians is resolved.

Israel-UAE tensions had run high in 2010 after Mossad was widely blamed for the assassination in a Dubai hotel room of an operative for the Islamist group Hamas, Mahmoud al-Mabhouh. -AFP





























