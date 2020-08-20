Five die unnaturally in four districts





FARIDPUR: A man and his wife were electrocuted in Saltha Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Rabban Mallick, 55, a resident of Borokhardia Kazipara Village in the upazila, and his wife Hasi Begum.

Locals said Rabban came in contact with a live electric wire lying on the road while he was going to a nearby river to catch fish.

His wife was also electrocuted when she came forward to rescue him.

They both died on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Saltha Police Station (PS) Muhammad Ali Jinnah confirmed the incident.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: A youth died after being hit by an electric wire accidentally in Atrai Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Alef, 22, was the son of Motaleb Hossain of Chourbari Village in the upazila. He worked as a labourer in sand-carrying boat.

Family sources said Alef and his co-workers were carrying sand to its owner's house by boat in the morning. At one stage, he fell in the beel after being hit by an electric wire accidentally.

Later, his co-workers rushed him to Atrai Upazila Health Complex where he died undergoing treatment.

Atrai PS OC Moslem Uddin confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

BOGURA: A young man died and another became sick after they took toxic liquor at Dighalkandi Village in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Habib Hasan, 25, was the son of Delwar Hossen of the village.

The sick Sanowar Hossen is now undergoing treatment at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH).

Sariakandi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Al Amin said the two youths took the liquor and became seriously sick. They were taken to Upazila Health Complex. Later, they were admitted to SZMCH where Hasan died at 10:30pm.

Silimpur Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Abdul Aziz Mondal said the body was sent to the SZMCH morgue for an autopsy.

KISHOREGANJ: A man died from snakebite in Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Monnas, 37, son of Abdul Khaleque, a resident of Jinari Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a venomous snake bit Monnas at his own residence at night. Locals took him to a snake charmer at first.









Later, he was rushed to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital, and then shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital as his condition was deteriorating.

He died there while undergoing treatment.



