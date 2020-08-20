Video
Schoolboy drowns at Raipura

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondent

RAIPURA, NARSIGDI, Aug 19: A schoolboy drowned in a river in Raipura Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Amir Hamza, 14, was a ninth grader at Gobindapur High School, and the son of Abul Hashem Mia of Shaoratuli Village under Palashtuli Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Amir Hamza with his elder brother Hamim Mia went to the river near Boro Janga Bridge to catch fish at noon. At one stage, he went missing in the river.
Later, a team of Tongi and Narsingdi Fire Service Stations found his body in the river about 6pm after a long search.
Tongi Fire Service Station Officer Md Fazlur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.












