5 found dead in 5 dists





DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A minor boy, who went missing in the Meghna River in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Monday, was found dead on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Ali Azgar, 5, was the son of Alamgir of Ward No. 2 under Daulatkhan Municipality.

Local sources said Ali Azgar went missing in the river on Monday afternoon. Later, locals saw his floating body in the river near Bhabanipur Birshrestha Mostafa Kamal Launch Ghat area on Wednesday morning.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Md Bazlar Rahman confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Police recovered a young man's hanging body from Barpaika Village in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased A. Rashid Shah, 23, was the son of late Mainuddin Shah of the village.

Locals said the youth hanged self on Monday midnight with the ceiling of his room over family feud.

Family members saw the body on Tuesday morning and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police recovered the severed body and its head of a woman from a paddy field in Bholahat Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shyamali alias Kadni, 45, got divorced 20 years ago and lived at her father late Entaj Ali's home in Ghaibari Village of the upazila.

Family sources said Shyamali went to Rangamatia Beel to cut grass for cattle. But, she did not return home.

Later, locals spotted the body and its head at different places in the paddy field at the beel and informed police.

Bholahat PS OC Mahbubur Rahman said, being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that she might have been killed by cutting throat.

The reason behind the death is still sketchy and police are investigating the matter, the OC added.

PIROJPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of an old man from Alamkathi Village in Pirojpur Municipality on Tuesday.

Deceased Salek Sarder, 60, was the son of late Abdul Latif Sardar of the village.

Police said locals saw the body hanging from a tree on a local primary school premises and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Local sources said Salek might have committed suicide as he was under pressure on paying loan.

Pirojpur Sadar PS OC Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the incident.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered a woman's body from Charpara Village under Jaliapalang Union in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Rasheda Begum, 28, was the wife of Rashid Ahmed of the village.

Ukhiya PS OC Marzina Begum said being informed by the locals, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's brother Abdul Haque alleged that his sister was beaten to death by her husband over dowry.

Jaliapalang Union Parishad Chairman Nurul Amin Chowdhury confirmed the incident.























