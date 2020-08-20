Video
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondents

Two persons committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Natore, on Monday.
SIRAJGANJ: A minor schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Shahzadpur Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
Deceased Ronir Khatun, 10, was the daughter of Dulal Sheikh of Daya Purba Para Village under Habibullah Nagar Union in the upazila, and a fourth grader at the local Brac School.
Police and family sources said Ronir hanged herself in her room about 7pm as her mother did not want to buy her a new dress.
NATORE: A woman committed suicide by taking rat killing tablet at Moharkoya Village in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Runa, 40, was the wife of Akher Ali of the village.  Locals said, following a family feud, the woman took the tablet and was seriously sick. Later, she died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
Officer-in-Charge of Lalpur Police Station Salim Reza said the body was sent to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed in this connection, he added.


