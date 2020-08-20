

Water-logging makes villagers’ life miserable at Kalai

In the village of Harunja under Ahmedabad Union of the upazila, about 150 bighas of cropland remain under water for years.

Locals said, in the absence of water-passing system, the farmers in this village have been unable to cultivate crops in their lands for three years.

Though on few lands saplings were planted someway, these got rotted due to water stranding caused by raining.

In front of them, saplings on hundred bighas are being destroyed. The farmers have been frustrated.

Victims complained local Influentials have blocked the passing paths for rainwater from six paras (one para consists of a cluster of houses) in Harunja Village.

They dug ponds in an unplanned way and built houses, blocking mouths of bridge and culverts in the locality.

A recent a visit to the field found about 150-bigha croplands under water in six paras that are Fakir Para, Sagidapara, Sardarpara, Punditpara, Mondolpara, Khanpara and adjoining areas under Ward No. 9 of Ahmedabad Union. Not only crops, but also fishes are dying due to water-logging.

In addition, these six paras and their roads get submerged even after a little raining. Then about 250 families get logged as well.

Also foul smelling is spreading from garbage that floats on the stranded water.

Students of different institutions are facing hassles.

In the rainy season, when roads of these paras remain under water the growers face problems in taking their agro-products like paddy and potato to haat and bazaars.

To get rid of the problems, inhabitants of these six paras rounded to the door of local public representatives. But they did not get any solution.

A victim of Sardarpara of the village Polash said, the normal water flow has been halted due to unplanned ponds and houses.

Sirajul Islam of Punditpara said, the government built new bridge and culverts for water passing from six paras. But local Influentials blocked the mouths of these, he pointed out adding, so water takes time to be logged out.

Bhola Hossain of Sagidapara said, due to lack of water-passing system, in the rainy season, water remains stranded in these villages; roads remain submerged; about 250 families cannot move; students cannot go to schools; and bringing agro-products to market gets halted.

Shahjahan Ali of Khanpara said, he planted Aman saplings in two bighas at a cost of around Tk 16,000 per bigha; the saplings grew well. But due to excessive raining the water logging swelled submerging his crops, he pointed out adding these have rotten.

Moazzim of Fakirpara said, he planted paddy saplings two times in his lands. But the saplings have rotted.

Rezaul of Mondolpara said, he could not plant saplings because of water in his lands. Despite facing problem for the last three years, there has been no remedy from the local public representatives, he pointed out.

Member of Ward No. 9 of Ahmedabad Union Azgar Ali said, the water-logging in the cropland has been caused by the unplanned pond-digging and house-raising blocking the mouths of bridge and culverts.

According to him, the water-logging has been created on about 150-bigha croplands.

The case was informed to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) by victims.

Kalai Upazila Agriculture Officer Nilima Zahan said, the lands of this area are very low; so, after a little raining, these go under water.

For blocking the water-passing mouths, there has been water logging, she acknowledged.

Kalai UNO Md. Mobarok Hossain Parvez said, after receiving the information he sent the agriculture officer there to see and report.

On the basis of his field report, measure will be taken after keen checking, he assured.



























