151 more contract corona in four districts





BOGURA: Some 42 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 5,939 here.

Medical Officer of local civil surgeon's (CS) office Dr Farzanul Islam confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Of the newly infected people, 29 are in Sadar, nine in Shahjahanpur, three in Kahalu, and one in Nandigram upazilas.

Of them, 24 are men, 15 women and three children.

So far, 4,797 people have been recovered from the virus while 26 died of it in the district.

LAXMIPUR: Some 36 more people contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 48 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,789 here.

CS Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said a total of 101 samples were collected and sent for test. The result came in hand in the morning where 36 people were found positive for the virus.

Of the total infected, 1,117 people are in Sadar, 216 in Ramganj, 187 in Kamalnagar, 154 in Raipur, and 115 in Ramgati upazilas.

So far, 1,358 people have recovered from the virus while 78 died with its symptoms in the district.

JOYPURHAT: Some 23 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 883 here.

CS Dr Selim Mia confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

A total of 161 samples were sent to Dhaka lab for coronavirus test where 23 were found positive for the virus.

So far, 740 people have been recovered from the disease in the district while four died of it.

NOAKHALI: Some 50 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 4,017 here.

CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Tuesday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 19 are in Sadar, eight in Kabirhat, seven in Begumganj, five in Senbag, four in Companiganj, three in Sonaimuri, and two each in Subarnachar and Chatkhil upazilas.

So far, 2,710 people have recovered from the disease while 75 died of it in the district, the CS added.

















