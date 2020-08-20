Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 August, 2020, 8:22 PM
latest
Home Countryside

151 more contract corona in four districts

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Our Correspondents

At least 151 more people were infected with coronavirus in four districts- Bogura, Laxmipur, Joypurhat and Noakhali, in two days.
BOGURA: Some 42 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 5,939 here.
Medical Officer of local civil surgeon's (CS) office Dr Farzanul Islam confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
Of the newly infected people, 29 are in Sadar, nine in Shahjahanpur, three in Kahalu, and one in Nandigram upazilas.
Of them, 24 are men, 15 women and three children.
So far, 4,797 people have been recovered from the virus while 26 died of it in the district.
LAXMIPUR: Some 36 more people contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 48 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,789 here.
CS Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
He said a total of 101 samples were collected and sent for test. The result came in hand in the morning where 36 people were found positive for the virus.
Of the total infected, 1,117 people are in Sadar, 216 in Ramganj, 187 in Kamalnagar, 154 in Raipur, and 115 in Ramgati upazilas.
So far, 1,358 people have recovered from the virus while 78 died with its symptoms in the district.
JOYPURHAT: Some 23 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 883 here.
CS Dr Selim Mia confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
A total of 161 samples were sent to Dhaka lab for coronavirus test where 23 were found positive for the virus.
So far, 740 people have been recovered from the disease in the district while four died of it.
NOAKHALI: Some 50 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 4,017 here.
CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Tuesday noon.
Of the newly infected people, 19 are in Sadar, eight in Kabirhat, seven in Begumganj, five in Senbag, four in Companiganj, three in Sonaimuri, and two each in Subarnachar and Chatkhil upazilas.
So far, 2,710 people have recovered from the disease while 75 died of it in the district, the CS added.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
20th death anniversary of ethnic minority community leader Alfred Soren
Five die unnaturally in four districts
Schoolboy drowns at Raipura
5 found dead in 5 dists
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Water-logging makes villagers’ life miserable at Kalai
151 more contract corona in four districts
Drug trader gets life term in Madaripur


Latest News
2 siblings die from electrocution in Sherpur
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of rape in new lawsuit
Navy distributes assistance in Kalapara
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin denied bail in money-laundering case
Missing trader found dead in Nabinagar
Russian opposition leader poisoned, hospitalized
Gmail problem resolved, says Google
Bangladesh reports 41 COVID-19 deaths
Man dies from electrocution in Mymensingh
Promote small entrepreneurs, especially youthfolk, PM to BEZA
Most Read News
Ministry against this year's PEC exams
Govt reduces COVID-19 test fees
ADB approves $50m loan for Bangladesh
Tahmina Shirin new IEDCR director
ACC questioning Shahed for 3rd consecutive day
One in four Indians could have been infected with the coronavirus: Lab head
Shipra fails to file case in Cox's Bazar
Be ready to face climate change induced diseases
Chrystia Freeland to be named Finance Minister of Canada
Biden formally nominated as Democratic candidate to challenge Trump
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft