Thursday, 20 August, 2020, 8:22 PM
Drug trader gets life term in Madaripur

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Aug 19: A court here on Monday convicted a drug trader to life-term imprisonment and fined him Tk 20,000, in default, to suffer six months more in jail for keeping phensedyl.
Convicted Anis Hawlader, 37, is the son of Mouz Ali Hawlader of Nayarchar Village in Madaripur Sadar Upazila.
Public Prosecutor Advocate Siddikur Rahman said, on a tip-off, Sub-Inspector of Madaripur Sadar Police Station Sultan Ahmed raided a food godown in Charmuguria Port on May 21, 2010, and arrested the convict along with Emdadul Morol, 34, son of Hanif Morol of Jafarnagar Village in Jhikargachha Upazila of Jashore District.
Police also recovered 50 bottles of phensedyl from their possessions and submitted charge-sheet against them.












