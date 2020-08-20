Cattle trader killed in Joypurhat road accident

JOYPURHAT, Aug 19: A cattle trader was killed and four others were injured as a passenger bus rammed into a three-wheeler in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Babu Mia, 55, of Akkelpur Municipality.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Akkelpur Police Station Abdul Latif Khan said the bus hit a cattle-laden three-wheeler (locally known as votvoti) in Matapur area in the morning, leaving Babu dead on the spot and four others of the three-wheeler injured. The injured were rushed to Akkelpur Upazila Health Complex.

Resident Medical Officer of the hospital Ruhul Amin said condition of one was stated to be critical.









