Two die of coronavirus in two districts





SIRAJGANJ: A freedom fighter (FF) of Raiganj Upazila in the district died of coronavirus at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday.

Deceased Abdur Rahman was a resident of Baroibhag Village under Brahmagachha Union in the upazila.

The deceased's son Faisal Ahmed said Abdur Rahman was admitted to Sirajganj 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital with coronavirus symptoms eight days back.

Later, he tested positive for the virus. Following this, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he died in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.

FF Abdur Rahman was buried with state honour at a local graveyard in the upazila on Tuesday morning.

NOAKHALI: A retired teacher of Begumganj Upazila in the district died of coronavirus at a hospital in Dhaka on Monday night.

Deceased Firoz Uddin, 70, was a former teacher of a local primary school.

Begumganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Asim Kumar Das said Firoz Uddin tested positive for the virus on August 13. Since then he was undergoing treatment at Holy Family Hospital in Dhaka, where he died on Monday night.

Noakhali Civil Surgeon Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Tuesday noon.

















