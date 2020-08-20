Video
Thursday, 20 August, 2020, 8:21 PM
Barishal guava growers worried about price fall

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020
BARISHAL, Aug 19: Though the floating guava haat in Bhimruli area on the Jhalakati-Pirojpur border has gained momentum, the growers are worried about price fall centring the ongoing corona situation.
Numerous tourists visited the Bhimruli Haat in the last one decade, but there is none this year.
But still growers hoped that the market will gain momentum.
Last year, US ambassador and Indian high commissioner in Dhaka had visited the haat and were excited.
The guavas are marketed at this haat during the whole season. These are produced in a huge orchard stretching on about 1,000 hectares of land in Atghorkuriana area on the border of Jhalakati and Pirojpur districts.
Growers bring guavas by boats to the haat. Wholesalers from different parts of the country buy and take the guavas to their respective areas for sale at different markets.
The guavas of Atghorkuriana are famous across the country for their taste and smell. These guavas are also exported to India.
But this year the price of guava has declined by half. A visit to the Bhimruli Haat found guavas are selling at Tk 250 to 300 per maund on the basis of size and quality. At retail level, per kg is selling at Tk 30 to 50. But the growers are not getting even the rate of Tk 10 per kg.
Grower sources said, due to coronavirus fear, wholesalers are not buying guavas.
At usual times, Bhimruli Haat gets crowded in the presence of growers and wholesalers. The wholesalers hail from Dhaka, Narayanganj, Chattogram, Khulna, Noakhali and Faridpur districts.
They buy the guavas from boats, and later they go back to their respective areas to sell those in retail markets.
The Bhimruli Haat gets crowded in the morning in the presence of growers and wholesalers, and by noon, it turns silent.
The guava varieties like Mukundapuri, Lota and Purnamondol are very sweet and tasty. Guavas of 1,500 to 2,000 tonnes are produced per year in Atghor, Shatadashkathi, Kafurkathi, Bhimruli, Zindakathi, Dumria, Khazuria, Baukathi, Betra, Himanandakathi, Poshanda, Ramzankathi, Sawrakathi and Kachabalia villages.
The Bengali months of Shraban and Bhadra are the full seasons for the guavas. In 12 villages of Jhalakati, guava is being cultivated in about 1,000 ha of lands for 100 years as the cash crop.
Yet no realistic initiative has been taken to market the agro-products from southern region to ensure fair prices. It has been a long demand for setting up an export processing zone (EPZ) here.
Once, EPZ chairman and high officials visited the area, and they gave positive nod about setting up an EPZ here, but it yielded no result.
Departmental Head of Ramzankathi Vocational and Agricultural College in Jhalakati Dr Chitta Ranjan Sarker said guava cultivation is becoming very profitable. It grows well in sandy soil. Though its farming is seed-based, it can be grown by grafting.
He also said anthracnose disease usually attacks guava. He suggested weekly spraying of a pesticide 'Companion'.
He further said, due to rain, guava arrived to market after 15 days of the usual time this season.


