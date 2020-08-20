Video
Thursday, 20 August, 2020, 8:21 PM
Juvenile delinquency

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

Children and adolescents are the greatest resource for our future.They deserve special physical and mental care.There are numerous gangs ofJuvenile delinquency. They are involved in misbehavior with adults, fights with classmates or friends, obscenity, eve-teasing and snatching as well as all the heinous crimes such as snatching, murder and rape.In addition to drug use, the involvement of teenagers in the drug dealings is increasing.

Socio-economic status of the country, lack of family education, awareness and moral practice, anti-cultural influences and misuse of internet are some of the reasons forJuvenile delinquency. Moreover, adolescents are becoming more and more prone to crime due to unlimited freedom, uncontrolled emotions and the influence of bad friends.Again, the responsibility of a class of dishonest politicians is not less.





There are many reasons for the increase in juvenile delinquency. It is not possible to eradicate juvenile delinquency by enacting laws alone.It is necessary to evaluate how much positive change the juvenile correctional facility can make in the correction of juvenile delinquents.It is important to ensure the permanent rehabilitation of street children and adolescents.Along with the constant supervision of the parents, the path of moral and intellectual development should be paved.

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



