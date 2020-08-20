Get well soon, Shri Pranab Mukherjee



Musa Sadik



In 1971 when my maternal uncle Mr Ruhul Quddus led the Government of Bangladesh-in-exile in Kolkata as Chief Secretary, the then Professor of economics in Bidya Niketan college Pranab Mukherjee used to visit my mama in his office.



I was then working as a War Correspondent of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra. Whenever I was able to return to Kolkata from the war fronts to report to Swadhin Bangla Betar, some of my artist friends and I would visit his home in Dhakuria. Mr. Mukherjee became an avid listener to my reports of the Pak Army activities and the heroic fight of Freedom Fighters in different war fronts.



My assignment was to penetrate the offense and defense position of the Pakistan Army and collect their military secrets, which I supplied to Sector Commanders and Commanders of the Allied Forces. The intelligence was used by both the Commanders of Bangladesh and Indian Army in the preparation of their war strategies.



Mr. Mukherjee's family, his graceful wife, Smt Suvra Mukherjee and their son Shri Abhijeet Mukherjee and daughter Smt Sharmistha

Following the historic victory of Bangladesh on 16th December in 1971, our artists Abdul Jabbar, Dalim, Pronadit Barua and I went to his Dhakuria house on 18th December to wish him and his family 'goodbye' and thank him for all the hospitality and affection he and his family shown us. He surprised us by giving each of us a jacket and as he touched our heads in prayer he said: "This victory is incomplete while Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is in jail in Pakistan. Dreams of the Freedom Fighters and the pro-liberation people of Bangladesh will not be fulfilled without him in Bangladesh."



Upon hearing his comments I told him, "Sir, the valiant Freedom Fighters and the Officers and Jawans of the Bengal Regiment has taken oath at the war fronts that all of us will go to the western sectors to fight with the Pakistan Army to liberate Bangabandhu from their jail."



Get well soon, Shri Pranab Mukherjee



Following Victory Day, Shri Pranab Mukherjee had also invited my mama, Defense Secretary Mr Abdus Samad and Minister A H M Kamaruzzaman for dinner in his home. I accompanied my mama. After dinner Mr. Mukherjee asked my mama since the Pakistan Army had burnt everything and totally destroyed Bangladesh before their surrender, how would he be able to run the administration?



My mama quoting P N Haksar, the Principal Secretary to PM of India told that India will provide most of the essential foods and goods for at least one year. Before formal departure, I then requested Abhijeet Mukherjee to visit Bangladesh.



In 1996 my wife and I had the privilege meeting Shri P Chitambaram, the then Finance Minister in the house of Shri Pranab Mukherjee at 13, Talkotara Road. Shri Pranab Mukherjee was then Minister of External Affairs. Both of them asked us why the minorities are still migrating to India. Both suggested us to set-up a bank targeting the welfare of minorities and Freedom Fighters. The bank could allot small amounts of taka 1 lac or 2 lac loan to poor minorities to run a small grocery shop, tea shop or vegetable shop. By ensuring this smallest bank loan, they could make a living and keep themselves within Bangladesh territory, they suggested. Honorable Mr. Pranab Mukherjee, I trust informed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accordingly.



When Mr Mukherjee became President of India in 2012, my wife my son Habib and I attended a function in his honour in Rashtrapati Bhaban, his official residence in Delhi. Whenever we visited him he always asked us about the welfare of the Freedom Fighters, Shaheed families and minorities. With huge attention he always takes our briefing.



On his 81st birthday (11th December, 2016), when my wife and I visited him with some gifts from Bangladesh, he honoured us with a dinner in his historical residence. Pointing to the dinner table he told us the late Viceroy Lord Mountbatten dinned at this table.



One month before his retirement in July 2017, the interview I had been requested from him for years, he gave to me over a two-day period, almost like a going away present. His hectic schedule prevented the interview before then.



The subject matter was Bangabandhu and Bangladesh. Both topics I knew he loved to talk about. In his interview he evaluated historical contributions of Bangabandhu for liberating Bangladesh.



I cannot check my temptation to quote one very heart touching comment of his about Bangabandhu. In a pious heart quoting Mahabharat Shri Pranab Mukherjee once said, "God at times arises from the garv of monks and saints to rescue mankind from their sins. On other occasions, God surfaces from the wombs of selected blessed mothers. These graceful children are empowered with celestial power. Out of nothing they create rare noble examples on earth."



Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was one of the chosen ones, given unique powers. That is the reason why none other than he could imagine the creation of a new country, Bangladesh. All other leaders accepted the slavery and misfortune as their eternal fate!" We have seen the profound love former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee has for Bangladesh; we have seen his profound respect for the three million martyrs of Bangladesh, we have also seen him give his strongest support for the valiant Freedom Fighters and the members of the martyrs family, and we have also seen how courageously he came forward to rescue Bangladesh in crisis many times.



Long live Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. We humbly wish you more than another century of life. Joy Bangla!



The author is a former Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh















The greatest friend of Bangladesh and former President of India, the Rt. Hon. President Shri Pranab Mukherjee, has become a victim of the dreadly Covid-19. Our hope and prayers and those of the Freedom Fighters and freedom loving people of Bangladesh of a speedy recovery and a long life go to him.In 1971 when my maternal uncle Mr Ruhul Quddus led the Government of Bangladesh-in-exile in Kolkata as Chief Secretary, the then Professor of economics in Bidya Niketan college Pranab Mukherjee used to visit my mama in his office.I was then working as a War Correspondent of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra. Whenever I was able to return to Kolkata from the war fronts to report to Swadhin Bangla Betar, some of my artist friends and I would visit his home in Dhakuria. Mr. Mukherjee became an avid listener to my reports of the Pak Army activities and the heroic fight of Freedom Fighters in different war fronts.My assignment was to penetrate the offense and defense position of the Pakistan Army and collect their military secrets, which I supplied to Sector Commanders and Commanders of the Allied Forces. The intelligence was used by both the Commanders of Bangladesh and Indian Army in the preparation of their war strategies.Mr. Mukherjee's family, his graceful wife, Smt Suvra Mukherjee and their son Shri Abhijeet Mukherjee and daughter Smt SharmisthaFollowing the historic victory of Bangladesh on 16th December in 1971, our artists Abdul Jabbar, Dalim, Pronadit Barua and I went to his Dhakuria house on 18th December to wish him and his family 'goodbye' and thank him for all the hospitality and affection he and his family shown us. He surprised us by giving each of us a jacket and as he touched our heads in prayer he said: "This victory is incomplete while Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is in jail in Pakistan. Dreams of the Freedom Fighters and the pro-liberation people of Bangladesh will not be fulfilled without him in Bangladesh."Upon hearing his comments I told him, "Sir, the valiant Freedom Fighters and the Officers and Jawans of the Bengal Regiment has taken oath at the war fronts that all of us will go to the western sectors to fight with the Pakistan Army to liberate Bangabandhu from their jail."Mr Mukherjee then said, "You don't have to be worried. You have one hundred thousand Pakistani Army Officers and Jawans in your hand. The Chief of Pakistani Army won't be able to touch even a hair of Bangabandhu. With full respect and honour they shall have to return Bangabandhu to Bangladesh. Bangladesh and India will force them and they will be bound to obey the command of both Bangladesh and India. Because their one hundred thousand Officers and Jawans are in your custody and none of them will go home alive if they touch Bangabandhu. Only by sending Bangabandhu back to Bangladesh, they can request and hope to release their POWs."Following Victory Day, Shri Pranab Mukherjee had also invited my mama, Defense Secretary Mr Abdus Samad and Minister A H M Kamaruzzaman for dinner in his home. I accompanied my mama. After dinner Mr. Mukherjee asked my mama since the Pakistan Army had burnt everything and totally destroyed Bangladesh before their surrender, how would he be able to run the administration?My mama quoting P N Haksar, the Principal Secretary to PM of India told that India will provide most of the essential foods and goods for at least one year. Before formal departure, I then requested Abhijeet Mukherjee to visit Bangladesh.In 1996 my wife and I had the privilege meeting Shri P Chitambaram, the then Finance Minister in the house of Shri Pranab Mukherjee at 13, Talkotara Road. Shri Pranab Mukherjee was then Minister of External Affairs. Both of them asked us why the minorities are still migrating to India. Both suggested us to set-up a bank targeting the welfare of minorities and Freedom Fighters. The bank could allot small amounts of taka 1 lac or 2 lac loan to poor minorities to run a small grocery shop, tea shop or vegetable shop. By ensuring this smallest bank loan, they could make a living and keep themselves within Bangladesh territory, they suggested. Honorable Mr. Pranab Mukherjee, I trust informed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accordingly.When Mr Mukherjee became President of India in 2012, my wife my son Habib and I attended a function in his honour in Rashtrapati Bhaban, his official residence in Delhi. Whenever we visited him he always asked us about the welfare of the Freedom Fighters, Shaheed families and minorities. With huge attention he always takes our briefing.On his 81st birthday (11th December, 2016), when my wife and I visited him with some gifts from Bangladesh, he honoured us with a dinner in his historical residence. Pointing to the dinner table he told us the late Viceroy Lord Mountbatten dinned at this table.One month before his retirement in July 2017, the interview I had been requested from him for years, he gave to me over a two-day period, almost like a going away present. His hectic schedule prevented the interview before then.The subject matter was Bangabandhu and Bangladesh. Both topics I knew he loved to talk about. In his interview he evaluated historical contributions of Bangabandhu for liberating Bangladesh.I cannot check my temptation to quote one very heart touching comment of his about Bangabandhu. In a pious heart quoting Mahabharat Shri Pranab Mukherjee once said, "God at times arises from the garv of monks and saints to rescue mankind from their sins. On other occasions, God surfaces from the wombs of selected blessed mothers. These graceful children are empowered with celestial power. Out of nothing they create rare noble examples on earth."Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was one of the chosen ones, given unique powers. That is the reason why none other than he could imagine the creation of a new country, Bangladesh. All other leaders accepted the slavery and misfortune as their eternal fate!" We have seen the profound love former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee has for Bangladesh; we have seen his profound respect for the three million martyrs of Bangladesh, we have also seen him give his strongest support for the valiant Freedom Fighters and the members of the martyrs family, and we have also seen how courageously he came forward to rescue Bangladesh in crisis many times.Long live Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. We humbly wish you more than another century of life. Joy Bangla!The author is a former Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh