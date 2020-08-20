India jittery as China woos Bangladesh?



Towheed Feroze



India and China have always vied for the prominent role in South Asia with the competition becoming overtly aggressive in recent times. From the perspective of geo politics, this game of increasing one nation's support base is crucial not only for trade but also to strengthen one country's global position.

A logical analogy may be the locality based political clout building operations in South Asia. In that ubiquitous system, leader of an area tries to increase his/her power by ensuring allegiance and support from leaders of other areas. To maintain that network, regular financial help is provided and when necessary, muscle power plus other logistical assistance. In the regional space, the India-China rivalry has now become too obvious with both sides trying to sustain friends and followers.

An Indian digital media, The Print, has recently published a report stating that China's $ 1 billion assistance for the TeestaRiver project is being seen by India as an event which may make Bangladesh tilt towards China. The report also stated that India is nervous that Bangladesh may be 'cosying up' to China. The report goes on to link the apprehension to the tour of Bangladesh by the Indian foreign secretary, Harsh V Shringla, who also served as high commissioner here in Bangladesh.



There is no doubt that India played a pivotal role in the emergence of Bangladesh while China, the nation which vetoed Bangladesh's membership at the UN just after independence, has become a friend plus a development partner. In international politics, dynamics change as per the need of the time. An excellent example is the German support for Greece a country which was under occupation of the Nazis during WW2.



A friend never tries to dominate:

Just like human camaraderie, the link between nations depend on mutual respect. Once domination becomes the main theme, it ceases to be friendship. Vociferouslydubbed the 'special relationship', the US-UK bond now seems more like a 'special guardianship' with USA often dictating how the UK should act over international issues. There is simmering anger in the UK which, many contend, will explode soon. Just to draw an earlier example, in May 1968 when the masses in France rose in revolt, protesters denounced among other things, US imperialism. For several weeks France came to a standstill with the then president Charles de Gaulle fleeing to Germany in secret.



India jittery as China woos Bangladesh?

In friendship, there has to be give and take plus efforts by one side to help the other in a situation of crisis. As far as Bangladesh is concerned, the biggest challenge she faced and still faces is the Rohingya imbroglio in which India's role has been rather vague. There is no denying that medical plus other help came from our neighbour though what is needed the most is another major voice at the global stage to make the Rohingya conundrum into a solid case. Unfortunately, the Indian PM has always prevaricated on the matter.



As a journalist who has also worked in the development sector for about a decade, I have found Indians controlling a number of leadership posts in Bangladesh whereas one will not be able to find five Bangladeshis holding top positions in similar organisations based in India. Many multinationals in Bangladesh have their regional offices in India with posts of top managers occupied by, yes, you guessed it, Indians.



In a transparent democratic system, regional hubs for any office should rotate and not be stationed in one country. But for argument's sake even if it's placed in the biggest country of the region, the person holding it must never be from one nation. A puerile rationale used by many and, regrettably, endorsed by sycophants in Bangladesh is that Bangladeshis are not capable to lead regional operations.



Unfortunately, such a fallacious notion is being incessantly injected into multi nationals which operate regionally, triggeringindignation among professionals in Bangladesh. In the development world, a deliberate glass ceiling is being put up beyond which skilled Bangladeshis are not permitted. Then there is the border killing which still remains a major thorny issue. As per Odhikar, a human rights organisation, 25 Bangladeshis were killed by the BSF near the border in the first six months of the running year with 17 injuries.



Friendship needs to be backed by actions, not rhetoric:

If there is an entente cordiale then there needs to be concrete evidence of it. Shying away from the Rohingyacomplexity or playing down the border killings are hardly the signs of a robust relationship. At the same time, multi nationals plus development agencies should stop being manipulated. If Indians are working in Bangladesh then the same privilege should be granted to Bangladeshi professionals. The first step of this is to allow our talent to compete fairly at the international stage.



Without a chance to showcase their abilities, these professionals will never be able to break through the invisible barrier. Friendship means tolerating each other's foibles and giving thoughtful attention to the other's interest. A friend who is only affable when it's matter of one sided advantage is certainly not a pal.



Self-abnegation is an essential dimension to long lasting friendship, not self-seeking shenanigans.

Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka





















































