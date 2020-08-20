Dear law enforcers, give the faith back



Kalyan Chakroborty



After the extra judicial killing of the retired major of Bangladesh Army named Sinha, the law enforcers were criticized a lot. They told that there were drugs in possession of Major Sinha and his colleagues. In the time of seizure, there were some general people as witnesses. But, those witnesses claimed in front of a TV channel that they became witnesses because of the external forces of law enforces, and their claim is entirely contradictory to the signed statement. This is not the first incident. There are many allegations on the law enforcers that the allegedly planting drugs in the pocket of the people in the name of the searching. As a result, innocent pedestrians pay a lot to dismiss the matter; otherwise, they will be socially humiliated. Sometimes they are brutally tortured by the enforcers. This is becoming a great phenomenon in our country, because, if you search these types of incidents in newspapers, you will find many.



Article 31 of the constitution of Bangladesh states, every citizen will get the protection of the law and only in accordance with the law; it is an inalienable right of every citizen. Article 6 of the International Covenant of Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), 1966, everyone has the right to life and shall be protected by the law. Article 5 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) states that "No one shall be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment" Then, why citizen are depriving their rights by the law enforcers where the duty of them to protect the rights of the citizen?



Section 54 of the Criminal Code of Procedure Cr PC, 1898, gives arbitrary power to the law enforcers that they can arrest anyone without any prior warrant on the basis of suspicion. Moreover, section 167 law enforcers can take the accused in custody for the remand. Then a question arises, are they abusing these powers?



If you look at all of these types of incidents, you will find that all of these incidents, the search took place away from the public, either dark place or quiet areas. But rule 280 of the Police regulation of Bengal (PRB), 1943 and Section 103 of the Cr PC state that, this search and seizure will need to have happened in front of some eyewitness and those witnesses can able to see clearly which types of items are found from the victim. After that, they will sign in a seizure list form. Clause h of that section says that witness must need to be unconnected from both of the parties; as a result, they can give witness independently. But most of the cases, they arrange some false witness as same as the case of Major Sinha.



Need to know:

Section 196 of the Penal Code of Bangladesh, 1860, states that someone who uses or attempts to use corruptly as real or genuine proof, any proof which he knows to be false or invented, shall be punished in the same way as if he gave or fabricated false evidence. In accordance with the section 163(1) of the CrPC and Section 24 of the Evidence Act, 1872, no confession will be taken into account, if that confession is made under the fear or threat by the law enforcers. But, a bitter truth is it will difficult to prove that pieces of evidence are false and the confession was taken place under threat or fear if the witness gives the false statements.



If law enforcers are falsifying the report, in this regard, section 219 of the Penal Code says any person who, being a public servant, makes or pronounces corruptly or maliciously at any point of a judicial proceeding, any report, order, judgment or decision which he knows to be contrary to the law shall be punished with imprisonment of either form for a period that may extend to seven years, or with fine, or both. Section 211 of the same act says that if anyone lodges false charges of an offense committed with intent to injure, then that person will be liable. So, under this section, any innocent pedestrians can sue to establish that allegations were false.



Nonetheless, an aggrieved person can seek remedy under article 102 of the constitution in the high court division by filing a writ petition for remedies because the government of Bangladesh has to protect the rights of every citizen, which are ensured by the constitution. Moreover, with the reference of theICCPR, the government of Bangladesh has to protect the right of every citizen; if the government becomes a failure to protect the rights of the citizen, then government should need to be provided compensation.



Finally, because of some corrupted persons, day by day, people are losing their trust in law enforcers. So, it is high time to take action against those persons for whom the entire law enforcers a being liable vicariously. I believe the faith on the law enforcers is not fully broken yet. Nonetheless, it is crucial time for the law enforces authority to take necessary steps to bring back their reputation and reliance on what they lost. Otherwise, it will harm the integrity of the state because it will be proved that the country becomes a failure to ensure the right of the citizen.



The writer is a fellow of DLA Piper UK and an LL. M student at NSU















