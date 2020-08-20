

Alaul Ala



Rat race of vaccine gambling



It would not be unsound to quote a famous line from Percy Bysshe Shelley that if winter comes can spring be far behind? Certainly not, it would continue happening like night follows day with the universal order. We are optimistic enough that in no time we are going to get rid of the virus menace as the world is undergoing a rat race of producing Covid-19 vaccine.The World Health Organization reports that more than 200 vaccine candidates are being developed across the globe with their trials in different phases and of them around 25 vaccines are in human trials. Probably, in the first time scientists are racing a rat race over the concerns of the people, donors and administration of the respective countries.It is quite pertinent to question that is it a matter of national prestige or a desire for solving the pandemic crisis universally? I think people will take a side with the later and if it is so, from production to disbursement, priority should go beyond the nationalism as in the global era if one country is left infected, the efforts of other countries would go in vein.In this regard Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wisely said a COVID-19 vaccine must be shared by the world in order to eradicate the disease. It should be mandatory to make sure that people around the world have access to vaccinations.No matter, the development of every vaccine goes through a universal gradual procedure that may require years to spend to come out with success. Alongside the procedure starts with preclinical testing where scientists give the vaccine to animals such as mice or monkeys to see whether having any immune response.The next is phase 1 starting with human trial giving vaccine to a small number of people to confirm whether it stimulates the immune system. As well in the phase 2, hundreds of people split into groups such as young, elderly and children are given the vaccine to see if the vaccine acts differently along with testing its safety and ability to stimulate the immune system.The phase 3 named as efficacy trials where thousands of people must be vaccinated and these trials can determine if the vaccine protects against the virus. Then the question of approval comes toconformity with its safety and effectiveness.And merely proceeding on gradually does not guarantee that the vaccine has developed immune system effectively until overall effectiveness is drawn randomly. However, this procedure never allows rat racing.Though majority of vaccine candidates are about to set develop at the preclinical stage, the global dailies have exposed a few number of vaccine candidates doing work in the phase 3 or on the way to phase 3.The Oxford vaccine among the top lists of vaccine candidates developed by the British university in collaboration with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has gone through its third trials beginning in Brazile expected to enroll an additional 10,500 people in the U.K. and 30,000 in the U.S.Another candidate vaccine is developed by Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech, proven effective in the early clinical stage is recruiting for a phase 3 clinical trial with 8,870 participants in Brazil.Besides, the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology developed a candidate vaccine along with CanSino Biologics, reaching to their phase 2 trials involving 508 participants who were randomly assigned,resulting inaround 90% of the participants' developing T-cell responses and about 85% of neutralizing antibodies.In this race Sinopharm, a Chinese state owned Pharmaceutical Group is developing a vaccine that has shown promising trial result as it is safe and generates an immune response, out of 320 healthy volunteers, 96 participated in phase 1 and the rest in phase 2.The other one is Pfizer and German Biotechnology Company developing a vaccine and from phase 2 the findings reveal that the vaccine prompted the immune system to make neutralizing antibodies at levels 1.8 to 2.8 times higher than those found in recovered patients, is planning to phase 3 trials at a large scale.Meanwhile, Russia has claimed of their success in developing Covid-19 vaccine named "Sputnik V" which has been approved by the country as world first coronavirus vaccine though has been criticized bluntly over that they have not yet completed its phase-three trial, which involves wide-scale testing with thousands of participants though Putin asserted that Russia had won the vaccine race.Things are not like that it is a race that must be won first, rather be rational is mandatory adopting a universal humanitarian view. One question remains pertinent here that all shining may turn into gloomy if the vaccine does little as effectiveness. So the sooner is not the better in all regards. It is not important to be first with a Covid-19 vaccine but to be the best, which means it must be proven safe and effective.Apart from this it is like gambling asgovernments, charities and Big Pharma firms are sinking billions of dollars but how much guarantee they have that all their efforts will turn into success. And to perform this mammoth task challenges are many except financial gambling.To this end,as the road is still uncertain, it will not be wise to involve in rat race, rather should work with united efforts keeping the balance. No doubt, a few may come up with success out of many vaccine candidates, so ensuring safety and effectiveness matter the most instead of rat race of vaccine gambling.The writer is teacher at Prime University