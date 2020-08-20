

Appoint qualified and accountable international consultant



Opposing the decision, posts and telecommunications minister opined that the country has the expertise to do the job, even though he recognized that it is a matter of BTRC's decision. The minister also added a question that, 'how would outsiders understand the ground reality in our country?' He particularly mentioned that an international consultant was hired earlier to set mobile phone internet charges but it failed to produce desired results. According to him, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity is much more important than setting the tariff price of internet.



So the practicality of the need for an international consultant must be meticulously analysed. First of all, if there is an expert at home, the BTRC must indentify that qualified individual through a formal channel and proper job advertisement. And second, it is not too difficult to assess the ground reality for a foreign consultant, provided he is supported with the right tools and resources.



In April 2015, the telecom regulator actually undertook a series of initiatives to formulate an integrated tariff plan for NTTN operators. At a meeting on October 15 last year, the commission proposed to formulate a long-haul and metro tariff for the mobile phone operators and internet service providers. However, NTTN operators failed to reach a conclusion in fixing the tariff frequently.



It is important to pinpoint and record the causes, why NTTN operators have repeatedly failed to fix the tariff.



It is important to mention that the issue may not end so easily unless operators abandon 'pressure tactics' to force their way. It is apparent that despite having experts in the country, the authority couldn't utilize them. Setting a tariff ceiling, ensuring competitive price and restraining monopoly of operators could be a sustainable solution of the ongoing problem.











Most importantly, the consultant must be equipped with a track record of formulating integrated tariff plans.



