100 homeless and displaced people to get homes





In the first phase, construction works of 51 houses as part of Ashrayan -2 projects of the ten initiatives in Boda upazila was formally inaugurated on Tuesday.









Upazila parishad Chairman of Boda Faruq Alam Tobi and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Boda Solaiman Ali jointly launched the construction works of the houses at Rahamotpur village of Choka Mia house in Maydandigi union under Boda upazila .

Upazila Project Implementation Officer (PIO) Rokunuzzaman and Maydandigi UP chairman Abdul Zabber were among others present on the occasion.

Construction works of homes at a cost of TK one lakh 20 thousand each are expected to be completed within next two months.

