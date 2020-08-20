Video
Thursday, 20 August, 2020
100 homeless and displaced people to get homes

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Aug, 19: The construction of homes for more than one hundred homeless and displaced people as part of the Prime Minister's Ten Special Initiatives formally began in two upazilas of the district on Tuesday.
In the first phase, construction works of 51 houses as part of Ashrayan -2 projects of the ten initiatives in Boda upazila was formally inaugurated on Tuesday.




Upazila parishad Chairman of Boda Faruq Alam Tobi and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Boda Solaiman Ali jointly launched the construction works of the houses at Rahamotpur village of Choka Mia house in Maydandigi union under Boda upazila .
Upazila Project Implementation Officer (PIO) Rokunuzzaman and Maydandigi UP chairman Abdul Zabber were among others present on the occasion.
Construction works of homes at a cost of TK one lakh 20 thousand each are expected to be completed within next two months.
PIO said under the project 51 more homes for the persons who have land but no house would also be built in Debiganj upazila soon.


