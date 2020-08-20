Video
Thursday, 20 August, 2020, 8:20 PM
Police arrest alleged ABT member

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Police claimed to have arrested an active member of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), an outlawed militant outfit, conducting a drive in Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur on Tuesday.
Police officials' familiar with the drive said Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police personnel raided Binukdia Majirkanda village of the upazila around 6:30pm responding to secret information and arrested M Salauddin, 26, of Ramkantapur village in Salkha thana of Faridpur district.
Police recovered a mobile phone and four jihadi books from his possession, said a Dhaka Metropolitan police (DMP) release on Wednesday.
The arrestee was involved with an online campaign to establish "Gazwatul Hind" for long. He was also active to establish Khilafat in Bangladesh through bloody war with anti-state intrigue.
All the legal procedures have been taken against him.    -BSS


