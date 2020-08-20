IU unveils two souvenirs on Mujib Year





The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia have unveiled the cover of two souvenirs - 'Mahanak?atra Mujib' (Bangla) and 'Immortal Mujib' (English) marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The unveiling ceremony was held at the conference room of Administrative Building of the university on Wednesday at 12.00pm, says to a press release. IU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari unveiled the cover of the souvenirs as chief guest while Pro-VC Prof Dr M Shahinoor Rahman and Treasurer Prof Dr M Selim Toha were present as special guest. IU Registrar SM Abdul Latif addressed welcoming speech while student advisor and souveni editor Dr. M Saidur Rahman presided over the function.Bangabandhu Birth Centenary Celebration Committee published the commemoration souvenirs in both English and Bengali languages with two split covers.