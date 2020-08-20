Salam Talukder’s death anniv today

The 21stdeath anniversary of former BNP secretary general Barrister Abdus Salam Talukder will be observed today (Thursday).

Local BNP and Barrister Abdus Salam Talukder Smrity Sangsad have chalked out various programmes, including online discussion and milad mahfil, to observe the day with due respect.

BNP issued a message recalling its former secretary general's outstanding contributions to making the party a stronger political organisation.

In the message, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "We pay our deep respect to his departed soul on his 20th death anniversary." -UNB













