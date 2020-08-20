Video
Thursday, 20 August, 2020, 8:20 PM
14 teachers get BSMMU research grant

Published : Thursday, 20 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Observer Desk

A total of 14 teachers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) got research grants on Wednesday, says a press release.  
BSMMU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Kanak Kanti Barua handed over the research grants among the teachers for their research on Covid-19 under a project.
BSMMU Pro-VC (Research and Development) Md Zahid Hossain presided over while Registrar Prof ABM Abdul Hannan conducted the function at Dr Milton Hall on the campus. Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Md Rafiqul Alam was present as special guest.


