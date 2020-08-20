14 teachers get BSMMU research grant

A total of 14 teachers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) got research grants on Wednesday, says a press release.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Kanak Kanti Barua handed over the research grants among the teachers for their research on Covid-19 under a project.

BSMMU Pro-VC (Research and Development) Md Zahid Hossain presided over while Registrar Prof ABM Abdul Hannan conducted the function at Dr Milton Hall on the campus. Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Md Rafiqul Alam was present as special guest.











