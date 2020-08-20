DNCC fines 72 house owners Tk 83,000





During the drive, the city corporation teams today visited 13,150 houses, under construction buildings and establishments, according to a DNCC press release.

DNCC started the third phase 10-day combing operation on August 8in its areas to destroy all breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes, carriers of both dengue and chikungunya.

The operation starts from 10 am and continues till 1 pm every day except Friday.

The larvae of Aedes mosquito were found in abandoned tires, buckets, flower tubs, bottles, water-meters, garages, broken mugs, floors, water-tanks, plastic containers, roof-drains, yogurt pots, abandoned commodes, coconut shells, broken pots, basement and spaces between two houses. -Agencies



































