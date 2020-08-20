Coastguard, Bidyanondo Foundation to launch floating hospital ‘Jibon Kheya’





The floating hospital 'Jibon Kheya' was being prepared as the workers were refurbishing a tourist boat now anchored in the Rupsha river in Khulna, said a press release on Wednesday.

After launching a 100-bed COVID hospital in just 14 days earlier in Chattogram's Patenga jointly with the Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP), 'Jibon Kheya' would be another milestone for Bidyanondo Foundation, which always resorts to creative ideas in serving humanity.

Salman Khan, a Bidyanondo volunteer, said that they hoped to prepare 'Jibon Kheya' in a week as workers and volunteers with the guidance of the coastguard were working hard to transform a 21-cabin tourist boat into the hospital. The boat is now anchored at Jailkhana ghat in Khulna.

Bidyanondo Foundation's Chairman Kishor Kumar Das said in a statement they took the decision of launching the floating hospital to ensure healthcare services to the coastal people who have no other choices but to live with natural disasters such as floods and cyclones.

"People are suffering for prolonged monsoon floods and recent cyclones. Such natural disasters leave a trail of destruction, killing people, taking away people's livelihood and destroying their crops and everything. Many become climate refugees. Moreover, diseases overshadow their efforts to get back to normal life," he said. -BSS























