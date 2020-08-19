Save wildlife to stop further virus outbreak





They also stressed the need for a change in human's food habit, stopping poaching, human's closeness with wildlife and ensuring nature's balance.

Human acts are regarded as trespassing as their uncontrolled access to the wildlife is creating diseases like Covid-19.

Echoing this view eminent environmentalist Ainun Nishat said, "We must understand the inner harmonization of the Mother Nature."

"Mother Nature has set up every element with a vital cause. Vitality here means balance. When we enter into their kingdom and destroy their habitants and kill them we tear down the inner vitality - balance. We are now facing the consequences of it," he said. Covid-19 is just one of a series of viruses - HIV, Ebola, MERS, SARS and H1N1 - that have emerged from creatures in the wilderness, he said while talking to the Daily Observer.

Researchers said during the last century at least two new viruses each year spilled from their natural hosts into the human population.

Many experts in the Journal Science said people most often eats bats and other mammals or slaughter them for meat causing some imbalances in the nature.

Les Kaufman, an ecologist, Boston University, said nothing seemed more prudent than to give ourselves time to deal with this pandemic before the next one comes.

He noted that these infections like Coivd-19 are zoonotic viruses which spread out mostly because of human exploitation of the wild animals.

He and 17 other experts argue that at a cost of somewhere between $22 billion and $30 billion a year, the transmission of unknown and unexpected diseases could be significantly reduced mainly by controlling logging and conversion of rainforest into ranch land and limiting the trade in wild meat and exotic animals.

Ecology and Biodiversity Conservation researcher Paval Partha said all the creatures of Mother Nature are interlinked with each other.

As these infections (Including Covid-19) are zoonotic viruses therefore human must stop exploitation of the wilderness such as trafficking and poaching if the world wants to avoid pandemics like Covid-19 in future.









When, we mercilessly destroy some entities of this planet that creates some imbalances, causes problems and complexities for humans.

"So we must save our wildlife, forests and vital component of this planet to avoid Covid-19 and other future epidemics," he said.

Asked what steps could be taken to prevent it, he said mass awareness is needed to stop such acts.

However, climate experts said climate change is emerging as a driver of infectious disease. Human beings must save the wildlife and forest to prevent outbreak of diseases like Covid-19 pandemic and other future epidemics, said environment experts.They also stressed the need for a change in human's food habit, stopping poaching, human's closeness with wildlife and ensuring nature's balance.Human acts are regarded as trespassing as their uncontrolled access to the wildlife is creating diseases like Covid-19.Echoing this view eminent environmentalist Ainun Nishat said, "We must understand the inner harmonization of the Mother Nature.""Mother Nature has set up every element with a vital cause. Vitality here means balance. When we enter into their kingdom and destroy their habitants and kill them we tear down the inner vitality - balance. We are now facing the consequences of it," he said. Covid-19 is just one of a series of viruses - HIV, Ebola, MERS, SARS and H1N1 - that have emerged from creatures in the wilderness, he said while talking to the Daily Observer.Researchers said during the last century at least two new viruses each year spilled from their natural hosts into the human population.Many experts in the Journal Science said people most often eats bats and other mammals or slaughter them for meat causing some imbalances in the nature.Les Kaufman, an ecologist, Boston University, said nothing seemed more prudent than to give ourselves time to deal with this pandemic before the next one comes.He noted that these infections like Coivd-19 are zoonotic viruses which spread out mostly because of human exploitation of the wild animals.He and 17 other experts argue that at a cost of somewhere between $22 billion and $30 billion a year, the transmission of unknown and unexpected diseases could be significantly reduced mainly by controlling logging and conversion of rainforest into ranch land and limiting the trade in wild meat and exotic animals.Ecology and Biodiversity Conservation researcher Paval Partha said all the creatures of Mother Nature are interlinked with each other.As these infections (Including Covid-19) are zoonotic viruses therefore human must stop exploitation of the wilderness such as trafficking and poaching if the world wants to avoid pandemics like Covid-19 in future.When, we mercilessly destroy some entities of this planet that creates some imbalances, causes problems and complexities for humans."So we must save our wildlife, forests and vital component of this planet to avoid Covid-19 and other future epidemics," he said.Asked what steps could be taken to prevent it, he said mass awareness is needed to stop such acts.However, climate experts said climate change is emerging as a driver of infectious disease.