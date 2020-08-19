Govt refuses to accept Kuwait job offer for  docs, nurses





docs, nurses

Covid-19 pandemic.

Refusing to send the doctors and nurses to Kuwait, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday send a letter to the Secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.

Health Ministry's Deputy Secretary Abu Rayhan Miah signed the letter on behalf of the Ministry.

Earlier on July 27 this year, the Expatriates' Welfare Ministry sent a letter to the Health Ministry seeking permission to send the doctors and nurses to Kuwait based on their requirements.

In reply, the Health Ministry said that Covid-19 has spread all over the world and Bangladesh is one of the most affected countries where to handle the deadly virus disease Bangladesh government has recruited a large number of doctors and nurses.

In this situation, Bangladesh has no scope to send doctors and nurses abroad.



























