Wednesday, 19 August, 2020, 7:11 AM
Money Laundering Case

Trial of SK Sinha, 10 others begins

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Court Correspondent

The trial of the money laundering case against former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha (SK Sinha) and 10 others began on Tuesday in a Dhaka court with the deposition of the complainant.
 Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge Court-4 of Dhaka started the trial by recording the statement of complainant Syed Iqbal Hossain, a director of Anti-Corruption Commission.
Before taking the deposition the court granted bail to four accused -- former first vice-president of Farmers Bank Ltd Swapan Kumar Roy and its vice-president M Lutful Haque, M Shahjahan and Niranjan Chandra Saha as they surrendered and sought bail.
SK Sinha and three others are fugitives.
On Thursday, the same court framed charges against SK Sinha and 10 others.
After recording the statement the court fixed August 25 for next hearing of the case.
The complainant said in his deposition, that during his inquiry he found that two persons -- M Shahjahan and Niranjan Chandra Saha -- opened two current accounts at Gulshan     Corporate Branch of Farmers Bank Ltd on November 6 in 2016.
In their applications, they had used their addresses of Uttara residential area which belongs to SK Sinha.
The following day, they submitted two separate applications for sanctioning an amount of Tk 4 crore as loan. Soon after getting the applications, the then branch manager and others, without scrutinising the applications signed and the same day they forwarded those sanction letters to the principal office of the bank for the next course of action.
The principal officer, violating the bank rules and regulations, on November 8 in 2016 issued two pay orders of Tk 4 crore in the name of M Shahjahan and Niranjan Chandra Saha to their current accounts.
On November 9 the same year, the amount was deposited to a savings account of SK Sinha at Sonali Bank Ltd in Supreme Court Branch.
SK Sinha had withdrawn the money in cash and through pay orders on different dates and transferred those to different places.
The bank officials, in collusion with other accused, sanctioned the loan even though they had no sole power to do so, the complainant continued.
The complainant also said that Shahjahan and Niranjan are very poor and they have no ability to run any business even though they have introduced themselves as businessmen.
Moreover, the accused submitted a deed of 32 decimal property of Sashtri Roy situated in Savar which does not fulfill the terms and conditions of the bank rules.
After confirming their involvement with money laundering through fake documents, the inquiry report was submitted to the commission in July last year. On January 5, another Dhaka court accepted the charges and issued arrest warrants against all the accused who were shown fugitives in the charge sheet.
On December 10 last year, the Anti-Corruption Commission pressed charges against former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha and 10 others in the case.
Farmers Bank was later renamed Padma Bank.


