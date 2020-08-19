

Court orders attachment of Samrat's property

graft case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order, said Md Jahangir Alam ACC GRO Julfiqar Ali.

On Tuesday Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Md Jahangir Alam, also the Investigation Officer, prayed before the court to attach the above mentioned property.

Moshraf Hossain Kajol pleaded before the court to attach the property.

One flat measuring 1,317 sqft is located in Mohakhali DOHS owned by his wife Sharmin Chowdhury while the other measuring 4,250 sqft is in Kakrail in the capital owned by his brother Farid Ahmed and Ward Commissioner Mostata Zaman.

In the application, the IO said the accused Samrat bought two flats by his illegally earned money and the flats located should be attached for the sake of investigation. Otherwise, it should be displaced as a result the state would be harmed.

On November 12 last year, the ACC filed the case against Samrat with its Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka for amassing wealth worth Tk 2.94 crore through illegal means.

On October 6 last year, Rapid Action Battalion members arrested Samrat, who was president of Dhaka South unit Jubo League and his close aide Arman, former vice-president of the same unit, from Cumilla after raiding a house near the Indian border.

Samrat came under the spotlight after RAB busted his illegal casino business at different sporting clubs in Dhaka and later he was expelled from the Jubo League following his arrest.

A RAB mobile court, led by Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam, also sentenced Samrat to six months' imprisonment for possessing wild animal hides and another six months for possessing illegal liquor.









RAB filed two cases against him with Ramna Police Station the next day in this connection and on September 24, the government imposed a travel ban on Samrat.





