Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020, 7:11 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Experts differ over Health Minister’s C-19 remarks

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
HM Imam Hasan

The statement of Health Minister Zahid Maleque is a statement of hope which does not match the reality, said health experts.
People may be confused by his statement but there is no chance to say so on a scientific basis, they said.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque in a recent statement said, "It won't take long time for coronavirus to leave Bangladesh, even I don't know if any vaccine will be needed for this."
Since the first coronavirus was identified in the country on March 8. 282,344 people have been identified so far in the country.
Of them, 1, 62,825 people have recovered and 3,740 people have died. There are still 1, 13,942 Covid-19 patients in the country.  According to experts, it would be wrong to assume that coronavirus will leave suddenly. Besides, some experts think that it is possible to prevent coronavirus infection within a short time if proper measures can be taken.
Prof Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director (disease control) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said, "Many countries in the world had no previous experience at the beginning of the coronavirus infection. There have been many deaths in European countries. Even then, they turned around and managed to bring the infection under control."
Several countries have followed the guidelines given by the World Health Organization. By implementing them, they have controlled the virus within a very short time. Some countries, such as the United States, some Latin American countries, India�these countries have gone into an extreme situation as a result of not properly implementing the recommendations of the World Health Organization, he said.
"Of the two groups, one group has succeeded while the other one has failed. If we match our country with the two groups, it can be seen that the features of Bangladesh match with those who could not succeed," he noted.
Countries that have been successful have controlled free movement of people, allowed no one to go out without wearing masks. "We could not do any of these properly," he observed.
It is not a simple virus and it survived many climates. There is no reason to think that tomorrow it will turn into a simple virus and disappear. It's not supposed to happen. Science does not say that.
Abu Jamil Faisal, a government Public Health Advisory Committee Member on Coronavirus, said, "The statement of the Health Minister could create confusion among common people. People can be confused by this. It is absolutely wrong to think that coronavirus will leave within one month or like this. I don't know how he said that."
Mushtaq Hossain, Adviser of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "Whether the coronavirus will go away suddenly or not can be determined by pathological analysis. Such a situation is not being seen at this moment."
It seems that the Health Minister did not actually say from the pathological analysis.
"However, controlling of coronavirus is possible in the next one month, if people from all over the country can be involved in house-to-house identification, adequate isolation as needed, victims can be quarantined, and people can be involved in maintaining health rules," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Save wildlife to stop further virus outbreak
Govt refuses to accept Kuwait job offer for  docs, nurses
Trial of SK Sinha, 10 others begins
Ecnec okays Tk 846cr road project with India
Court orders attachment of Samrat's property
Experts differ over Health Minister’s C-19 remarks
ACC resumes quizzing Shahed after medical checkup
46 new virus deaths, 3,200 cases in 24-hour


Latest News
Chrystia Freeland to be named Finance Minister of Canada
ADB approves $50m loan for Bangladesh
Vaccine diplomacy appears to be major agendum of Dhaka-Delhi talks
Bangladesh forex reserves exceeds $38 billion
Stay alert against recurrence of Aug 15, 21 like incidents: Quader
Barcelona fire Eric Abidal as sporting director
Zia 'led' conspiracy of Aug 15: ICT Minister
Sub-registry offices collect Tk 5.30b as revenue in July
Call for redoubling effort for repatriation of Rohingya refugees
Pakistan gives go-ahead to Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial
Most Read News
Ex-whip Azizur Rahman dies of COVID-19
Sinha murder: Pradeep, two other accused taken on remand
Bangladesh's COVID-19 death tally reach 3,740 with 46 fatalities
Indian Foreign Secy in Dhaka carrying Modi’s message
Actor Farooque hospitalised with high fever
8 of family killed in M'singh microbus plunge
Pradeep, 2 accused to be taken under RAB custody following remand
Bangladesh's 1st female photographer Sayeeda Khanam no more
Shahed taken to ACC after check-up at BSMMU
RAB detains three APBn members over Major Sinha murder
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft