Experts differ over Health Minister’s C-19 remarks





People may be confused by his statement but there is no chance to say so on a scientific basis, they said.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque in a recent statement said, "It won't take long time for coronavirus to leave Bangladesh, even I don't know if any vaccine will be needed for this."

Since the first coronavirus was identified in the country on March 8. 282,344 people have been identified so far in the country.

Of them, 1, 62,825 people have recovered and 3,740 people have died. There are still 1, 13,942 Covid-19 patients in the country. According to experts, it would be wrong to assume that coronavirus will leave suddenly. Besides, some experts think that it is possible to prevent coronavirus infection within a short time if proper measures can be taken.

Prof Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director (disease control) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said, "Many countries in the world had no previous experience at the beginning of the coronavirus infection. There have been many deaths in European countries. Even then, they turned around and managed to bring the infection under control."

Several countries have followed the guidelines given by the World Health Organization. By implementing them, they have controlled the virus within a very short time. Some countries, such as the United States, some Latin American countries, India�these countries have gone into an extreme situation as a result of not properly implementing the recommendations of the World Health Organization, he said.

"Of the two groups, one group has succeeded while the other one has failed. If we match our country with the two groups, it can be seen that the features of Bangladesh match with those who could not succeed," he noted.

Countries that have been successful have controlled free movement of people, allowed no one to go out without wearing masks. "We could not do any of these properly," he observed.

It is not a simple virus and it survived many climates. There is no reason to think that tomorrow it will turn into a simple virus and disappear. It's not supposed to happen. Science does not say that.

Abu Jamil Faisal, a government Public Health Advisory Committee Member on Coronavirus, said, "The statement of the Health Minister could create confusion among common people. People can be confused by this. It is absolutely wrong to think that coronavirus will leave within one month or like this. I don't know how he said that."

Mushtaq Hossain, Adviser of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "Whether the coronavirus will go away suddenly or not can be determined by pathological analysis. Such a situation is not being seen at this moment."

It seems that the Health Minister did not actually say from the pathological analysis.

"However, controlling of coronavirus is possible in the next one month, if people from all over the country can be involved in house-to-house identification, adequate isolation as needed, victims can be quarantined, and people can be involved in maintaining health rules," he added.















