ACC resumes quizzing Shahed after medical checkup





Shahed was taken to a Dhaka hospital on an emergency basis after he had complained of chest pain on Monday night.

'As physicians found no complications, the commission has brought him back to the ACC interrogation cell for the second day of the ongoing seven-day remand in a money laundering case,' said ACC director Pranab Kumar Bhattacharjee.

He said that ACC investigating Officer Mohammad Shahjahan Miraj went to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University with Shahed as the accused claimed that he had been suffering from chest pain since last night.

Shahed was kept in ACC custody on Monday night as the commission started interrogating him in connection with a case over swindling money from Padma Bank, formerly known as Farmers Bank, through willfully defaulting loan repayment.

On August 10, a Dhaka court granted 7 days remand for Shahed over intentionally misappropriating money from Padma Bank former known as Farmers Bank.

In the same crime, on July 27 the ACC also filed case against Padma Bank's former audit committee chairman Mahbubul Haque Chisty and his son Rashedul Haque Chisty and Regent Hospital's Managing Director Ibrahim Khalil.



























