46 new virus deaths, 3,200 cases in 24-hour





Since the first coronavirus was identified in the country on March 8. 282,344 people have been identified so far in the country. Of these, 1,62,825 people have recovered and 3,740 people have died. There are still 1,13,942 Covid-19 patients in the country. Analyzing the data of the DGHS, it is seen that from August 1 till now, the highest number of 3,200 people were identified in a single day on Tuesday that means transmission is yet to reduce.

However, there is no deterioration in the detection rate in 24 hours. Whatever the test is being made, the detection rate is remain between 20-25 per cent.

In the last seven days, 258 people have died of Covid-19. The average death in these seven days was 37 people. In the last seven days, 16,925 people have been identified and an average of 2,418 people has been identified.

However, of the deceased on Tuesday, 35 were men and 11 women. Of them, 23 were from Dhaka, six from Chattogram, seven from Khulna, four from Rajshahi, three from Rangpur, two from Barishal and one from Mymensingh divisions.

Forty-four of them died in different hospitals and two at their respective homes.

Some 15,435 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 14,630 were tested in 91 labs across the country. So far 13,78,819 samples have been tested.

Besides, 3,234 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 1,62,825.

According to the analysis of Covid-19 victims' age groups as of Tuesday, the highest number of patients - 47.97 per cent or 1,794- died till date were aged 60 and above.

The gender-wise analysis of victims stated that some 2,953 people who have died from Covid-19 are male and 787 are female, which are 78.96 per cent and 21.04 per cent respectively.

















Bangladesh on Tuesday reported 46 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the country's death toll to 3,740, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Since the first coronavirus was identified in the country on March 8. 282,344 people have been identified so far in the country. Of these, 1,62,825 people have recovered and 3,740 people have died. There are still 1,13,942 Covid-19 patients in the country. Analyzing the data of the DGHS, it is seen that from August 1 till now, the highest number of 3,200 people were identified in a single day on Tuesday that means transmission is yet to reduce.However, there is no deterioration in the detection rate in 24 hours. Whatever the test is being made, the detection rate is remain between 20-25 per cent.In the last seven days, 258 people have died of Covid-19. The average death in these seven days was 37 people. In the last seven days, 16,925 people have been identified and an average of 2,418 people has been identified.However, of the deceased on Tuesday, 35 were men and 11 women. Of them, 23 were from Dhaka, six from Chattogram, seven from Khulna, four from Rajshahi, three from Rangpur, two from Barishal and one from Mymensingh divisions.Forty-four of them died in different hospitals and two at their respective homes.Some 15,435 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 14,630 were tested in 91 labs across the country. So far 13,78,819 samples have been tested.Besides, 3,234 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 1,62,825.According to the analysis of Covid-19 victims' age groups as of Tuesday, the highest number of patients - 47.97 per cent or 1,794- died till date were aged 60 and above.The gender-wise analysis of victims stated that some 2,953 people who have died from Covid-19 are male and 787 are female, which are 78.96 per cent and 21.04 per cent respectively.