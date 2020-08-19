Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020, 7:11 AM
latest
Home Front Page

46 new virus deaths, 3,200 cases in 24-hour

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh on Tuesday reported 46 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the country's death toll to 3,740, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Since the first coronavirus was identified in the country on March 8. 282,344 people have been identified so far in the country. Of these, 1,62,825 people have recovered and 3,740 people have died. There are still 1,13,942 Covid-19 patients in the country. Analyzing the data of the DGHS, it is seen that from August 1 till now, the highest number of 3,200 people were identified in a single day on Tuesday that means transmission is yet to reduce.
However, there is no deterioration in the detection rate in 24 hours. Whatever the test is being made, the detection rate is remain between 20-25 per cent.
In the last seven days, 258 people have died of Covid-19. The average death in these seven days was 37 people. In the last seven days, 16,925 people have been identified and an average of 2,418 people has been identified.
However, of the deceased on Tuesday, 35 were men and 11 women. Of them, 23 were from Dhaka, six from Chattogram, seven from Khulna, four from Rajshahi, three from Rangpur, two from Barishal and one from Mymensingh divisions.
Forty-four of them died in different hospitals and two at their respective homes.
Some 15,435 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 14,630 were tested in 91 labs across the      country. So far 13,78,819 samples have been tested.
Besides, 3,234 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 1,62,825.
According to the analysis of Covid-19 victims' age groups as of Tuesday, the highest number of patients - 47.97 per cent or 1,794- died till date were aged 60 and above.
The gender-wise analysis of victims stated that some 2,953 people who have died from Covid-19 are male and 787 are female, which are 78.96 per cent and 21.04 per cent respectively.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Save wildlife to stop further virus outbreak
Govt refuses to accept Kuwait job offer for  docs, nurses
Trial of SK Sinha, 10 others begins
Ecnec okays Tk 846cr road project with India
Court orders attachment of Samrat's property
Experts differ over Health Minister’s C-19 remarks
ACC resumes quizzing Shahed after medical checkup
46 new virus deaths, 3,200 cases in 24-hour


Latest News
Chrystia Freeland to be named Finance Minister of Canada
ADB approves $50m loan for Bangladesh
Vaccine diplomacy appears to be major agendum of Dhaka-Delhi talks
Bangladesh forex reserves exceeds $38 billion
Stay alert against recurrence of Aug 15, 21 like incidents: Quader
Barcelona fire Eric Abidal as sporting director
Zia 'led' conspiracy of Aug 15: ICT Minister
Sub-registry offices collect Tk 5.30b as revenue in July
Call for redoubling effort for repatriation of Rohingya refugees
Pakistan gives go-ahead to Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial
Most Read News
Ex-whip Azizur Rahman dies of COVID-19
Sinha murder: Pradeep, two other accused taken on remand
Bangladesh's COVID-19 death tally reach 3,740 with 46 fatalities
Indian Foreign Secy in Dhaka carrying Modi’s message
Actor Farooque hospitalised with high fever
8 of family killed in M'singh microbus plunge
Pradeep, 2 accused to be taken under RAB custody following remand
Bangladesh's 1st female photographer Sayeeda Khanam no more
Shahed taken to ACC after check-up at BSMMU
RAB detains three APBn members over Major Sinha murder
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft